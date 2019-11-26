Synchrony says suspicious email blast citing Amazon didn’t involve a data breach or fraudulent activity

caption Synchrony says consumers don’t need to take any action in response to the email blast it sent Monday. source Reuters

Synchrony Financial said late Monday that a series of confusing emails it blasted to customers earlier in the day did not involve a data breach or fraudulent activity.

The emails, which cited Amazon, raised widespread suspicion of possible fraud. In response to a Business Insider report on the messages, Synchrony said it was aware of the “unplanned notification” and was investigating the cause.

Several hours later, a Synchrony spokesperson said the company had confirmed that the issue was an “internal error and did not involve a data breach or fraudulent activity.”

“Consumers do not need to take any action at this time,” the Synchrony spokesperson told Business Insider.

The messages that set off widespread fraud concerns were delivered via email or text message over the course of an hour on Monday.

The subject line of one email reads: “A Trial Deposit Has Been Successfully Made to Your AMAZON CREDITBUILDER,” according to a copy of the message obtained by Business Insider.

Another said “Action required on your application.” The emails stated that they were sent by Synchrony Bank.

Amazon said Monday that it was aware of the issue.

“Amazon is aware of a notification that was distributed by Synchrony in error to some customers,” an Amazon spokesperson told Business Insider. “They are investigating the root cause. Additional inquiries can be sent to Synchrony.