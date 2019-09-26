Syniti Unveils Knowledge-Based Advanced Data Migration Cloud Software

Advancing its Solution Extension Partnership with SAP

LAS VEGAS, NV – Media OutReach – September 26, 2019 – Syniti, a global data management solution provider, today unveiled the new cloud edition of SAP Advanced Data Migration by Syniti, at SAP’s annual technical user conference, SAP TechEd Las Vegas. The new cloud software embeds machine learning and process automation to accelerate data transformation initiatives through the Syniti 8-step process, orchestrating and enforcing data movement in context with business policies and rules. The product also leverages AI to capture knowledge and proactively guide users through their transformation journey, ensuring faster time to value.

“With today’s announcement, businesses that use SAP solutions have the choice and agility to implement their data migration in the cloud or on premise, accelerating their digital business transformation with speed, efficiency, and subscription pricing as desired. We are pleased to continue to serve as a de facto standard for SAP S/4HANA® migrations around the world,” said Kevin Campbell, CEO, Syniti.

Rex Ahlstrom, Syniti Chief Strategy & Technology Officer, says, “The cloud edition of SAP Advanced Data Migration by Syniti is the brainchild of innovation and co-creation within Syniti and with our customer community around the world. Customer success begins and grows with continuous learning and insights-sharing with our trusted customer advisors.”

“As a seasoned veteran in the software industry, I am pleased to witness continuous innovation and advanced technologies like knowledge graph and natural language processing as used by Syniti to address fundamental business needs,” says Steve Mills, retired IBM Executive VP and member of the Syniti Board of Directors.

SAP also resells other Syniti products, including SAP Advanced Data Migration application by Syniti and SAP Information Steward Accelerator application by Syniti.





About Syniti

Syniti, formerly BackOffice Associates , was founded in 1996 to solve business’ complex data challenges, bringing synergy between data and business, delivering confidence and progress along clients’ business transformation journey. Through a combination of unique data expertise, services, and intelligent software leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning, we help clients manage their data journey from data conversion to data quality, data archival and replication, master data management, analytics, information governance, and data strategy. Syniti is a portfolio company of private equity firm BridgeGrowth Partners LLC. www.syniti.com

