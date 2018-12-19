High school football player announced his college choice with the help of friend who taught him ‘the only disability is a bad attitude’

- source
- Scott Eisberg / Twitter
- Hanahan, South Carolina, football star Cooper Dawson used his national signing day platform to honor his friend Kingsley Feinman.
- Feinman – who lives with cerebral palsy – supported Dawson through an ACL tear and taught him that “the only disability is a bad attitude.”
- Dawson whispered where he would play into Feinman’s ear and encouraged him to announce his decision to the audience.
- “He’s going to Syracuse,” Feinman told the crowd.
Check out the video below:
This is one of the greatest signing days you will ever see. Hanahan’s Cooper Dawson picks Syracuse- but does it by first telling close friend Kingsley Feinman. Kingsley announces the decision- Dawson adds that Kingsley taught him the only disability is a bad attitude. @ABCNews4 pic.twitter.com/3OGJzJmlXg
— Scott Eisberg (@SEisbergWCIV) December 19, 2018