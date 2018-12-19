High school football player announced his college choice with the help of friend who taught him ‘the only disability is a bad attitude’

By
Meredith Cash, Business Insider US
-

source
Scott Eisberg / Twitter

  • Hanahan, South Carolina, football star Cooper Dawson used his national signing day platform to honor his friend Kingsley Feinman.
  • Feinman – who lives with cerebral palsy – supported Dawson through an ACL tear and taught him that “the only disability is a bad attitude.”
  • Dawson whispered where he would play into Feinman’s ear and encouraged him to announce his decision to the audience.
  • “He’s going to Syracuse,” Feinman told the crowd.

Check out the video below: