High school football player announced his college choice with the help of friend who taught him ‘the only disability is a bad attitude’

This is one of the greatest signing days you will ever see. Hanahan’s Cooper Dawson picks Syracuse- but does it by first telling close friend Kingsley Feinman. Kingsley announces the decision- Dawson adds that Kingsley taught him the only disability is a bad attitude. @ABCNews4 pic.twitter.com/3OGJzJmlXg

— Scott Eisberg (@SEisbergWCIV) December 19, 2018