Syracuse University has suspended all fraternity activities for the rest of the semester after a black student said a group of students accosted her and called her a racial slur

Syracuse University’s fraternities had their social activities canceled for the rest of the semester after a black student said members of the Alpha Chi Rho fraternity called her the N-word.

It was the latest in a series of reported racist and anti-Semitic incidents to sweep the upstate New York campus since November 7.

According to student newspaper The Daily Orange, members and guests of the Alpha Chi Rho fraternity started yelling at a black female student as she walked by them Saturday night on campus, including calling her the N-word.

Just after 6 a.m. the following day, Chancellor Kent Syverud announced in an email to students that the fraternity in question had been suspended and the individuals implicated “will be held appropriately accountable to the Code of Student Conduct and to the full extent of the law.”

He also said that he had ordered the suspension of “all social activities of fraternities on this campus for the remainder of the semester.”

“While only one fraternity may have been involved in this particular incident, given recent history, all fraternities must come together with the University community to reflect upon how to prevent recurrence of such seriously troubling behavior,” Syverud said.

The national office of Alpha Chi Rho issued a statement to the Daily Orange on Sunday, saying it was “disgusted” by the alleged incident and will be working with the university to investigate.

“Such loathsome behavior is contrary to Alpha Chi Rho Fraternity principles that aim to cultivate men of word and deed based on character, honor and integrity,” the statement read.

The incident on Saturday is part of a recent rash of disturbing racist and anti-Semitic acts reported at the upstate New York campus, which the school’s newspaper has labeled the “November Hate Crimes.” At least 10 hate crimes have been reported on campus since November 7, starting with the discovery of slurs against black and Asian people posted on a freshman dorm’s bulletin board, according to The New York Times.

The incidents have caused upheaval on the campus, where black students have formed the #NotAgainSU movement, and staged a sit-in of a campus building until their demands are met. They are asking for the expulsion of students involved in racist incidents, the hiring of more diverse counselors, and diversity training for tenured staff.

Some students have been supporting the sit-in by donating to a GoFundMe campaign, which has raised more than $8,000 to feed and support the protesters.