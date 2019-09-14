Syracuse University has an ‘unofficial pop-up class’ on becoming a YouTube star taught by a student who has 425,000 subscribers

caption Margot Lee is a senior at Syracuse University. source Margot Lee

A Syracuse University student who is a YouTube star teaches an “unofficial pop-up class” where she shares her advice on how someone can start a successful career on YouTube and Instagram.

Margot, who goes by Margot Lee online (she prefers to keep her last name private), is a senior at Syracuse and has 425,000 subscribers on YouTube, as well as 185,000 followers on Instagram.

She teaches the pop-up class with a professor using a slideshow presentation to break down which strategies have worked for her YouTube channel.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A Syracuse University senior teaches an “unofficial pop-up class” on how someone can start a successful career on YouTube and Instagram.

Margot, who goes by Margot Lee online (she prefers to keep her last name private), is a 21-year-old influencer who has 425,000 subscribers on YouTube and 185,000 followers on Instagram. She teaches the class with a professor, Corey Takahashi, using a slideshow presentation breaking down which strategies have worked for her YouTube channel.

“People are going to watch you if they can find your content useful to them,” Margot told Business Insider in a recent interview. “They need to be actually learning something and gaining something.”

“I think there’s an oversaturation right now of people sharing viral content,” she said. “I think that’s one formula of how to do it, but I think the way to excel and create a longer-term audience that finds value in you is by finding content that you can be an expert on.”

Read more: A 21-year-old college YouTuber who has worked with brands like Amazon and Sephora on how to start an influencer career

source Margot Lee

Margot started her channel six years ago as a hobby in high school. Today, she has carved out a brand niche for herself as a college YouTuber, and has worked with brands like Sephora, Amazon, and Glossier. She has a total reach of 628,000 people and is signed under the management company, Select Management Group, which manages other YouTube stars.

Take a look at the slide deck she uses to teach the class on Business Insider Prime: