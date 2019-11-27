I got kicked out of the Syracuse University protests. It shows how widespread distrust of the media is these days.

caption Students take part in a sit-in of the Syracuse University health center on November 21. source Maranie Staab/Reuters

I went to Syracuse University last week to report on students protesting against the administration’s handling of a series of racist incidents on campus.

But the leaders of the movement refused to speak with me, and eventually kicked me out of their sit-in.

What I experienced shows how even young people, on liberal college campuses, are growing to distrust the media.

In a statement to Insider on Tuesday, #NotAgainSU said they “respectfully asked reporters to leave during certain parts of the day to create a safe space.”

When anti-racist protests at Syracuse University garnered national attention last week, I took a train to the upstate New York campus to speak to students and the administration to get a better sense of what was going on.

Students were angry after more than a dozen pieces of racist graffiti appeared across the campus, and the manifesto of the Christchurch shooter was shared with the entire student body via an online forum. Student protesters expressed concern that the school’s administration wasn’t doing enough to address the incidents and launched a sit-in at the school’s Barnes Center on November 12.

While I wasn’t surprised that the chancellor refused to sit down for an interview, I was shocked when the student protesters refused to talk to me on the record, and eventually kicked me out of their sit-in.

They refused to give me their names. They declined to make statements supporting their protest. They did not want photographs taken. They cleared reporters out of the building they were in. At one point, activists were sent to eavesdrop on my conversations with other students, chilling their ability to speak freely.

For a protest movement seeking attention and public support, it was bizarre.

Students aren’t the only people losing faith in the media, of course. Distrust in the media hit a critical point during President Donald Trump’s first run for the White House in 2016, a period where he regularly slammed the “fake news” media and targeted journalists covering his campaign on Twitter by name.

According to Gallup polling, Americans’ trust in mass media hit a low of 32% in 2016, and that number has only been slowly recovering since then. Polling also shows that it’s a political issue. While close to 80% of Democrats have a “great deal of” or “only some” confidence in the press, that number is in the 30s for Republicans, according to The Economist.

But what I experienced being shut out of the Syracuse protests is that distrust of the media is more widespread, and it’s poisoning a whole new generation of Americans, even on a traditionally liberal college campus.

caption Members of the #NotAgainSU movement speak at a rally against white supremacism on campus on November 20. source Maranie Staab/Syracuse

Kicked out so they could be ‘in control of their narrative’

One of the first things I did when I arrived on campus Thursday morning was head to the Barnes Center, a gym/health center on campus that the student protesters, who call themselves #NotAgainSU, had taken over the week prior, and refused to leave until the administration met their 19 demands.

It was there that I met a senior student who said he was handling PR for #NotAgainSU. He refused to give me his full name, and wished to remain anonymous. He expressed concern that pictures of him participating in the movement had been published, and said they’d received death threats.

All four times I visited the Barnes Center, the student organizer refused to talk to me on the record. At first, he said it was too early, and to come back when more of the leaders were there. But when I did, he kept dodging my requests, saying that they had a lot of other national outlets interested in speaking to them and he couldn’t promise anything. The only other reporters I encountered on my trip were a Syracuse graduate student who was working on a piece for The Nation, and someone from the school’s independent student newspaper, The Daily Orange.

caption Syracuse students hold a protest outside the chancellor’s house on November 20. source Maranie Staab/Reuters

On my third visit to the sit-in on Thursday, I went up to the student organizer again, and he asked if I could wait because he was in the middle of talking to someone. I said that was fine, and took a seat a few yards away to type out some notes on my laptop. While I was sitting there, I could hear him talking about me with others.

A few minutes later, three people were sent over to kick me out of the building, saying they only wanted people taking part in the protest in the building at that point (this was just minutes after I overheard another leader asking everyone at the sit-in to call up their friends to stop by because there weren’t enough people there). I asked to speak to the student organizer, and was told that this was his order.

I told the trio that I was just trying to speak to people involved in the movement, and was told in response that they wanted to make sure they “were in control of their narrative.”

A paranoia toward the media

The group refusing to talk to me on the record and kicking me out was just the tip of the iceberg of the uncomfortable incidents I witnessed that day.

caption Posters hang on the windows of the building where Syracuse students staged a sit-in over racist incidents on campus. source Maranie Staab/Reuters

Two times while speaking to students at the sit-in, leaders were dispatched to eavesdrop on our conversation. It felt like an intimidation tactic, either aimed at me or the students who wished to speak with me. Why would a protest movement seek to silence its own members?

I also witnessed the student organizer publicly chew out another student in the group, for interrupting him while he was speaking with me.

She had asked him to share a document with her, and he proceeded to chastise her for bringing up confidential group activities in front of a journalist. Despite the student saying she “got it,” he continued to push the matter, saying it was a lesson she needed to learn for next time.

And while I was waiting outside the sit-in to speak to students in the morning, a member of the school’s media relations team came out and asked me if the students had OK’ed me to be there.

He told me they brought him in whenever they wanted to get rid of someone, since it was private property.

The fact that the protesters would use a school spokesman to kick reporters out of their sit-in was jaw-dropping. Didn’t they know that his job is not to protect their interests, but the interests of the school?

These experiences reminded me of a recent controversy at Northwestern University, where student journalists published an editorial apologizing for taking photos of students holding a protest against a visit from Jeff Sessions, and reaching out to these students for comment. Professional journalists weighed in and said the student reporters should not have had to apologize for simply doing their job. And Charles Whitaker, dean of the Medill School of Journalism, issued a statement in support of the student journalists.

“I am deeply troubled by the vicious bullying and badgering that the students responsible for that coverage have endured for the “sin” of doing journalism,” he wrote.

caption The Syracuse University campus is pictured on November 20. source Maranie Staab/Reuters

Individually, these incidents spoke to a desire on the part of students to be in control of their own stories. But collectively, they displayed an unhealthy paranoia toward the media, and a confusion about what journalists do.

I was not sent to Syracuse to criticize this movement, or to act as its cheerleader. My job was simply to talk to people on both sides of a matter and write a story explaining that situation to readers. Journalists are not advocates for any one cause. Our job is to report the facts and let readers develop their own opinions. The only people who should be afraid of the media are those with secrets to hide.

By refusing to talk to me and intimidating others when they chose to do so, the protesters thought they were controlling their narrative. Instead, their bizarre actions became part of the story and distracted from their cause.

#NotAgainSU finally commented when I told them I was writing this story

When I again reached out to the #NotAgainSU movement for comment, they issued a statement saying they did not “kick out” media, but “respectfully asked reporters to leave during certain parts of the day to create a safe space.”

“Due to the racially charged events that occurred at Syracuse University, many protesters did not and still do not feel safe on campus. While receiving media coverage on the occupation was important, we prioritized the safety and comfort of our greater community first, especially since certain members have already received death threats,” they added.

You can read their full statement below: