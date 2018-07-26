Syrian rockets fired at Israel were found at a popular tourist beach

caption A popular water park in Tiberias, Israel, which is situated along the Sea of Galilee. source Shaul Schwarz/Getty Images

Two rockets from Syria landed in Israel’s Sea of Galilee on Wednesday in what Israel’s army believes was spillover from conflict in the neighboring country.

The rockets were discovered by authorities Wednesday evening after local residents reported seeing an object fall into the water near the popular Gofra Beach, some 18 1/2 miles from Syria’s border.

The Israel Defense Forces retaliated by launching airstrikes at the launch site.

Two rockets from Syria landed in Israel’s Sea of Galilee on Wednesday in what the army believes was spillover from conflict in the neighboring country.

Local authorities said two projectiles landed inside Israel’s Sea of Galilee, which is about 30 kilometers, or 18 1/2 miles, from Syria’s border.

The rockets were discovered Wednesday evening after local residents reported seeing an object fall into the water near the popular Gofra Beach, located on the eastern side of the Sea of Galilee, according to The Jerusalem Post.

caption Gofra Beach, located along the Sea of Galilee in northern Israel, is about 30 kilometers (18.5 miles) from Syria’s border. source Google Maps/Business Insider

Israel’s Iron Dome defense system failed to intercept the BM-21 rockets. No injuries were reported.

The Israel Defense Forces said the projectiles appeared to have been errant fire from the neighboring conflict in Syria.

Several hours later, the IDF said it retaliated by launching airstrikes at the rocket launcher where the projectiles had emanated from. The IDF also targeted the surrounding area with artillery fire.

According to the Haaretz newspaper, initial investigations suggest that the Islamic State terrorist group was behind the rocket fire, though it was most likely intended for Syrian forces rather than Israel.

The Sea of Galilee is a popular camping destination for Israeli vacationers, particularly around the summer months, when tourism in the country peaks.

The incident comes just 24 hours after Israel shot down a Syrian fighter jet that the IDF says strayed more than a mile into Israeli airspace. The plane crashed in Syria near the country’s border with Israel.

And on Monday, Israel’s David’s Sling missile-defense system was fired for the first time in battle at two Syrian surface-to-surface missiles that were headed toward Israel’s north.

According to Haaretz, each David’s Sling interceptor missile costs about $1 million.

Over the past few weeks, sirens have sounded across Israel, and rockets fired from Syria and elsewhere outside Israel have activated its missile defenses.