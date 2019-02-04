T-Mobile is facing backlash for ‘sexist’ Super Bowl ads

caption Some people felt the commercials played into lazy and reductive stereotypes. source T-Mobile

T-Mobile is facing backlash for a series of Super Bowl ads that critics say play into sexist stereotypes.

One ad features a woman demanding sushi over tacos, while another shows a woman sending a long, emotional text message.

Despite criticism, most people enjoyed the ads, as 73.3% of the conversation in that timeframe has been positive, according to Brandwatch.

The carrier debuted four ads on Super Bowl Sunday, one for each quarter. Two ads in particular rubbed some people the wrong way.

In one, an unnamed texter agonized about “Kristi” wanting to get sushi when he wanted tacos. In the other, “Cathy” sent a long, emotional text message that required endless scrolling to get through.

I feel like that casually sexist "ugh, girfriends, so annoying, always wanting sushi not TACOS!" ad should have been left in 2006 — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) February 4, 2019

Yikes with that sexist / gender stereotype ad, @TMobile. Love being a customer, but do better. #SBLlll #AdBowl — Marya (@meowyaaa) February 4, 2019

Yikes these #tmobile commercials are sexist as heck — Danielle Sinay (@daniellesinay) February 4, 2019

Some people felt commercials played into lazy and reductive stereotypes.

#TMobile Super Bowl ads are badddddddd. Sexist Af… could of done so much and that’s what they choose ? — ⛄️•Nikki9dor .•*.❄️ (@Nikki9dorGaming) February 4, 2019

Thanks for this super sexist commercial, @TMobile . Just what we need right now. https://t.co/eHe561RNti — Abby Edele (@abigail_edele) February 4, 2019

The carrier did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Do these #tmobile commercials seem sexist to anyone else? Not impressed. — Celeste (@HyperionCeleste) February 4, 2019

Oh hey @TMobile what GREAT sexist super bowl ads. So totally out of touch. — Lo (@artschool86) February 4, 2019

So the T in #TMobile stands for “sexist”? — Damian Holbrook (@damianholbrook) February 4, 2019

T-Mobile has been mentioned over 60,000 times on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Reddit since 6 p.m. EST, according to Brandwatch.

Despite criticism, most people enjoyed the ads, as 73.3% of the conversation in that timeframe has been positive, according to Brandwatch.

Watch the T-Mobile sushi ad and decide for yourself: