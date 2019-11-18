T-Mobile CEO John Legere is stepping down in May 2020 amid rumors he’s been talking to WeWork about running the company

caption Mike Sievert, left, and John Legere, right. source T-Mobile

T-Mobile CEO John Legere is stepping down in May 2020, the mobile service provider announced on Monday morning.

Legere will hand over the reins to COO and president Mike Siever.

It’s not clear what Legere’s next move is after T-Mobile, but he was reportedly recently in talks with the embattled office-sharing company, WeWork, about the possibility of becoming CEO.

A November 15 report from CNBC, citing sources familiar with the matter, said that Legere would not be taking the WeWork CEO position.

Developing …