T-Mobile CEO John Legere reportedly has no plans to leave the company and take over WeWork after all

caption T-Mobile US CEO John Legere reportedly has no plans to join WeWork source Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

T-Mobile CEO John Legere has no plans to take over WeWork as chief exec, CNBC reported on Friday.

The We Company, WeWork’s parent firm, is reportedly looking for a new chief executive to take over from Artie Minson and Sebastian Gunningham, who took over as co-CEOs after the ouster of founder Adam Neumann.

Legere, an executive known for his eccentric personality, was reportedly one of the company’s candidates for the role.

T-Mobile CEO John Legere will not be leading the troubled office space company WeWork after all, a new report says.

Earlier this week, the Wall Street Journal reported that parent firm The We Company, which has been beset with a series of problems since its aborted IPO, was in talks with the famously eccentric T-Mobile CEO to fill the role of CEO.

But there are several candidates in the mix, and Legere – who is leading T-Mobile’s proposed takeover of Sprint – has no plans to leave the company, according to Alex Sherman from CNBC.

Cofounder Adam Neumann was forced out as CEO of We in September, after its public offering turned into a debacle that saw WeWork’s business model come under harsh scrutiny and its valuation tumble. SoftBank, We’s largest outside investor, ultimately bought a majority stake of the company in a deal valuing it at $8 billion.

The Wall Street Journal’s report on Monday said that We was searching for a new chief executive to replace current co-CEOs Sebastian Gunningham and Artie Minson, who took over after the ouster of Neumann.

Representatives for T-Mobile or WeWork were not immediately available for comment.