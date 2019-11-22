T-Mobile just told some customers that there was a data breach of their personal information. Here’s how to check if you’re affected.

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

T-Mobile recently suffered a data breach where hackers gained access to some users’ personal information, the company confirmed Friday.

Stolen data included users’ names, addresses, phone numbers, and plan details. No financial information or social security numbers were compromised.

The company did not clarify the extent of the breach or when it happened.

A malicious third party gained access to users’ account information, including names, addresses, phone numbers, account numbers, and the type of cell phone plan they’re on, according to T-Mobile’s announcement.

Financial information like credit card numbers were not compromised, and neither were social security number, the company said.

FCC rules require that T-Mobile notify people who were affected by the breach, but the company has not so far offered further details on when the breach happened, how it happened, who carried it out, or how many people are affected.

A T-Mobile spokesperson did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Am I affected by the T-Mobile data breach?

Only T-Mobile customers were affected, so if you use a different carrier, you’re safe.

Beyond that, T-Mobile has not specified how many people were affected by the breach or what segments of users were affected, so there’s no easy way to rule yourself out.

T-Mobile said it will notify all affected users “shortly.” However, just because you didn’t receive a notification doesn’t mean you’re safe – T-Mobile notes that it may not have notified you if it doesn’t have your up-to-date contact information.

If you’re unsure whether you were affected, you can call 1-800-T-MOBILE to reach customer service.