T-Mobile and Sprint just got approval from a federal judge for a merger

The potential merger of T-Mobile and Sprint passed a major hurdle on Tuesday when a US District Judge ruled in favor of the merger.

The merger was getting pushed back by several State Attorneys General who claimed that a merger between T-Mobile and Sprint would stifle competition and lead to higher prices and worsened wireless networks.

US District Judge Victor Marrero found that Sprint was falling behind as a competitive entity among other wireless carriers such as Verizon and Sprint.

The merger faced significant push-back from several State Attorney Generals, who argued that a merger between T-Mobile and Sprint would lead to stifled competition, higher prices for consumers, and lower quality wireless networks.

In the ruling, Marrero said Sprint was not a major player in the competitive field in the wireless industry. “While Spring has made valiant attempts to stay competitive in a rapidly developing and capital-intensive market, the overwhelming view both within Sprint and in the wider industry is that Sprint is falling farther and farther short of the targets it must hit to remain relevant as a significant competitor,” Morrero said.

