People are freaking out because they think T-Mobile ripped off a meme in its Super Bowl ad. Here’s what the person who posted the viral tweet says actually happened.

- source
- T-Mobile
- T-Mobile ran a Super Bowl ad that was directly inspired by a viral tweet from 2017.
- In the ad and the tweet, someone mistakes a rideshare driver for a concerned friend.
- T-Mobile didn’t rip off the tweet. Instead, the carrier licensed the joke, according to the person who originally posted the fake text screenshot.
One of T-Mobile’s Super Bowl commercials was inspired by a viral tweet.
But, despite social media conspiracies, this is not an example of brands callously ripping off memes.
Read more: Here’s the full list of all the Super Bowl commercials we know about
T-Mobile’s ad, which aired in the third quarter, shows a text conversation that starts with the words: “Hey Mike. I’m just letting you know I’m here.”
Mike responds by thanking the sender and saying things have been rough lately.
“I meant I’m here,” the original character texts. “Outside. This is your Lyft driver.”
The conversation was noticeably similar to a tweet posted in December 2017:
It was a quiet car ride pic.twitter.com/F9ubGUoHAI
— decent pigeon (@decentbirthday) December 14, 2017
Some people condemned T-Mobile for seemingly ripping off a meme.
When @TMobile just steals a meme for their #SuperBowlLlll commercial pic.twitter.com/QyVu7sCqiu
— Karl Fredrickson (@FredricksonKarl) February 4, 2019
Nice of @TMobile to rip off a viral tweet from like two years ago…
— Brent Heiden (@BrentHeiden1) February 4, 2019
“Can I copy your homework?”
“Okay yeah just change it up a bit so it doesn’t look obvious you copied.”
“Okay.”#SuperBowlCommercials2019 #TMobile pic.twitter.com/NVkP2wWP6q
— jh (@notJHclash) February 4, 2019
However, according to the person who posted the original tweet, T-Mobile actually licensed the joke. Instead of tweeting about feeling ripped off, @decentbirthday has been tweeting in support of the ad.
Keep your eyes open while watching commercials in or around the third quarter of the Super Bowl tonight, and you just might see recognize a joke 😉 #Lyft https://t.co/gFJtKFMw68
— decent pigeon (@decentbirthday) February 3, 2019
Often, people who create memes fail to receive credit or payment when they are repurposed by other people or companies. In this case, however, it seems that T-Mobile actually did the right thing, resulting in a feel-good Super Bowl advertising story.
Neither @decentbirthday nor T-Mobile immediately responded to Business Insider’s request for comment.
Here’s the full ad:
- Read more about the Super Bowl:
- A new ‘Avengers: Endgame’ teaser trailer just dropped during the Super Bowl and Captain America is not happy
- Tom Brady was the biggest steal in NFL Draft history, but there was more to it than just luck
- Netflix says viewership plunged by 32% compared to an average Sunday during the Super Bowl
- Vegans are furious at Hyundai for its Super Bowl commercial that bashes vegan dinner parties