This $250 curling iron comes with 3 interchangeable barrel sizes for every type of curl — here’s what it’s like to use

source T3

T3’s Whirl Trio ($250) is like a “Transformer” curling iron. It comes with a base and three interchangeable wands for everything from big bombshell waves to tighter curls.

It’s a favorite of celebrity stylists and an Allure Best of Beauty Award winner every year from 2015-2017.

If you use hot tools often, and you don’t just stick to one style, the T3 Whirl Trio could help you save money and space.

If you’ll only use one barrel size, you can get the base for $80 and your preferred barrel size instead of the set.

T3 also makes a hot tool that makes your hair look like a salon blowout without the blow dryer. Find my review with pictures here.

As I’ve shouted into the void of the internet may times before, I was not born with the kind of smooth, air-dry-perfect hair that doesn’t require hot tools.

This means that a generous portion of my shoe-box NYC room is dedicated to a basket of hot tools – some for curling, some for straightening, and one that mimics a salon blowout without the finesse (and double-jointed arms) needed to wield a blow dryer and round brush at the same time.

But, in an effort to pare down the cords and junkyard products, I decided to try the celebrity favorite and three-time Allure Best of Beauty winner: the T3 Whirl Trio.

If you’re unfamiliar, the T3 Whirl is kind of like the “Transformer” of curling irons. You get one universal base, and you can twist and lock different size curling barrels – from tight curls to big bombshell waves – onto it to cater to whatever look you’re going for. It saves on the storage space of tons of different clunky metal tools in your room or gym bag, and you’ll likely save some money buying it as a system rather than separate tools.

caption The comes with the universal base and three interchangeable barrels (one-inch Straight Barrel, 1.25-inch to .75-inch Tapered Barrel, 1.5-inch Straight Barrel) to make waves for all different occasions. source Sephora/Business Insider

T3 technically makes seven barrel options, but most people opt for the T3 Whirl Trio ($250, Sephora). It comes with the universal base and three interchangeable barrels (one-inch Straight Barrel, 1.25-inch to .75-inch Tapered Barrel, 1.5-inch Straight Barrel) alongside a heat protecting glove and a storage tote.

In person, it’s much smaller than you’d expect. I’m used to hot tools taking up as much space as my forearm, but the T3 Whirl Trio appendages are much more manageable. Plus, the length is a bit more hospitable to the organizational containers you’re already likely to have on hand.

source Mara Leighton

As always with beauty products, the functionality is key and the (very pretty) appearance is a bonus.

Using the T3 Whirl Trio was exceptionally easy. Each barrel locks on and pops off with a simple twist and pull, and the tools themselves heat up quickly (within a minute). T3’s signature Tourmaline SinglePass radial technology means there’s always even and consistent heat, and that makes the process more efficient – meaning fewer damaging second passes on sections. The T3 Tourmaline and ceramic seal the cuticle to produce that salon-level shine, and five heat settings adjust for any hair type or condition. There’s also a two-year warranty.

You can find a video of T3’s lead stylist walking you through how to use the device here, though it’ll probably be intuitive if you’ve used hot tools before. Separate your hair into smaller and more manageable chunks, wrap a section around the hot tool (preferably using the included protective glove) and move on to the next section.

My only warning is to make sure the hot tools are cooled before trying to remove them from the base.

For about as much storage space as a shoe box, you’ll be able to meet pretty much any hairstyle need you want. But if you’re not sure you need all three, or you can’t imagine dropping $250 on hot tools – no matter how convenient – you can get the base for $80 and your preferred barrel size.

All in all, they’re all solid hot tools – like all the T3 products I’ve tried – and they take up minimal space hidden underneath the sink. The option to hold onto one universal base for multiple curling irons helped me cut down on storage space, save a little money on multiple tools, and each gave me more shine and less damage than a slew of alternatives. If you’re looking for a versatile curling iron, and you like T3, you’re probably going to like this set.