Tabung Harapan Malaysia fund amasses almost $5 million – and its launch was just two days ago

After a mere two days since the Pakatan Harapan government launched Tabung Harapan Malaysia (THM) on Wednesday (May 30), the fund had already raked in a massive RM18.6 million ($4.67 million) in donations.

Malaysia’s Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced in a statement posted on Twitter that the “hope fund” had collected exactly RM18,608,925.36 as of 3pm on Friday (Jun 1).

“I want to thank all Malaysians for their help in easing the burden to reduce the federal government’s debt,” said Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng, in a New Straits Times report.

He added that the amount at that point in time was a 163% increase from the approximately RM7 million collected within the first 24 hours of the fund’s launch.

The THM fund was an initiative spearheaded by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s administration after Malaysians expressed interest to offer donations in a bid to reduce the national debt.

The federal government’s actual debt and liabilities, as revealed by Lim, amounted to RM1.087 trillion – 80.3% of Malaysia’s gross domestic product – as of Dec 31, 2017.

Other organisations have also shown interest in donating to the fund, reported The Star.

The Malaysian Retail Chain Association (MRCA), said it would donate RM200,000 to THM through its Charity Foundation, while airline company Malindo Air announced its contribution of RM1 from each sale of domestic flights to the fund.

