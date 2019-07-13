Taco Bell upgraded its iconic beachfront location with a fireplace, booze, and a surfboard parking section

caption Taco Bell just upgraded one of its most gorgeous locations. source Taco Bell

Taco Bell revamped its gorgeous beachside location in Pacifica, California.

The location has been upgraded to the chain’s Cantina model, serving booze and adding a new mural from a local artist.

Keep reading to look inside the one-of-a-kind Taco Bell.

The fast-food chain’s beachside location in Pacifica, California, has been a favorite of locals and tourists since the 1980s. Now, Taco Bell has revamped the location, redesigning it as a larger, upscale Cantina model.

“We’re a brand that’s really at the center of lifestyle and food and culture,” Julie Felss Masino, Taco Bell’s president of North America, told Business Insider about the chain’s Cantina locations in June.

“This is a reason to stay at a Taco Bell … and really go deeper with the brand, which is ultimately what we love and what we want,” Masino said.

The Taco Bell is located right on the shore of Linda Mar.

Customers have long loved the Taco Bell for its walk-up window and oceanside patio.

With the redesign, Taco Bell added a surfboard parking area and an indoor-outdoor fireplace.

Like other Taco Bell Cantinas, the location serves boozy twisted freezes and local beer.

According to Taco Bell, the location will be one of the first Cantinas to have recycling and compost bins.

The location’s franchisee, Golden Gate Bell, also added a mural from local artist Nora Bruhn.

Customers have a great view of the ocean.

But, the best view comes from dining on the patio.

Taco Bell is prepared for a summer of visitors lounging outside, enjoying tacos — now, with a beer in their hands.