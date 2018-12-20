See inside the late Taco Bell founder’s luxurious California estate, which has 2 swimming pools, a massive chef’s kitchen, and stunning views

By
Jessica Tyler, Business Insider US
-
Glen Bell's estate includes two homes and more than six acres of land.

caption
  • Late Taco Bell founder Glen Bell’s Rancho Santa Fe, California, home is on the market for $5.9 million.
  • The listing includes two homes, which can be purchased together for $5.9 million or separately for $4 million and $2.6 million.
  • Together, the homes offer more than six acres of land. The main residence has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, two pools, and a chef’s kitchen.

The lavish California home of late Taco Bell founder Glen Bell is on the market for the first time since 2015.

Bell died in 2010 at 86. He was a pioneer of Mexican fast food, opening chains including Taco-Tia and El Taco in the 1950s. It wasn’t until 1962 that he founded Taco Bell, which PepsiCo acquired for $125 million in 1978.

Bell’s massive Rancho Santa Fe, California, home is now listed at $5.9 million. The listing actually includes two homes: a nearly 8,000-square-foot house with two swimming pools and a chef’s kitchen, and a 4,527-square-foot house with an outdoor entertainment space and tennis court. The homes can be purchased together or separately.

The main residence has five bedrooms and seven baths. Each of the two master suites has a fireplace and a private garden, and the spacious living room has floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the backyard.

Take a look inside the extravagant home:

The late Taco Bell founder Glen Bell’s house is located in Rancho Santa Fe, California.

The home is listed for $5.9 million, and its grounds span a total of 6.75 acres. There are two residences included.

The main house is nearly 8,000 square feet, and it has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. It’s listed for $4 million if purchased alone.

The smaller house, built in 1980, is priced at $2.6 million.

The main home is 3.6 acres, and there are fireplaces in the living and dining rooms. Floor-to-ceiling windows line the walls.

It has a fully equipped chef’s kitchen …

… and two master suites.

The two master suites are on opposite ends of the home …

… and are complete with fireplaces and private gardens.

The bedrooms are stunning.

And there is a private library and office space.

Even the granite-covered bathrooms are spacious …

… and have jacuzzi tubs overlooking the yard.

A covered patio overlooks the 25-meter, vanishing-view pool …

… which has a marble waterfall leading into a children’s pool.

The second home is slightly smaller, at 4,527 square feet.

The second home has four bedrooms, four baths, a swimming pool …

… an outdoor cooking and entertainment area, and a tennis court.

The two homes with a combined 6.75 acres of land are listed together at $5.9 million.

