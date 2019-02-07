You can now get Taco Bell delivered to your doorstep across America for free

caption You can now get Taco Bell delivered. source Hollis Johnson

Taco Bell is rolling out delivery across the US, the chain announced on Thursday.

The fast-food chain is also offering free delivery on orders over $12 for a limited time.

If you want to order Taco Bell, you can either order though its website or via GrubHub’s website or app.

On Thursday, the fast-food chain announced that it is now offering delivery across the country via Grubhub. Taco Bell is also offering free delivery on orders over $12 for a limited time.

“We are thrilled because our expanded Grubhub delivery access for our Taco Bell customers will help satisfy their cravings with the delicious Taco Bell they already know and love, whenever, wherever and however they want it,” Julie Felss Masino, the president of Taco Bell North America, said in a statement.

“There’s no doubt that the consumer wants delivery,” Greg Creed, the CEO of Taco Bell’s parent company Yum Brands, told Business Insider in December.

“There’s no doubt that they’re prepared to pay for delivery,” he continued. “There’s no doubt we see a higher check.”

Taco Bell’s national rollout of delivery follows Yum Brands’ acquisition of $200 million in Grubhub stock in 2018.

“We are in a very unique position,” Gibbs said. “We know more about delivery than just about any company on the face of the earth.”

“You see a lot of people getting into it,” Gibbs continued. “And not everyone is making money. People struggle with the functional aspects of it – getting food to customers on time and accurately. We’ve been learning those lessons for more than two decades in the United States and around the world.”