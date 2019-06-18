Taco Bell is giving away free food on Tuesday — here’s how to get some

Taco Bell is giving away free Doritos Locos Tacos across America on Tuesday, June 18.

Customers simply need to go to a Taco Bell from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. local time to pick up a free taco.

The deal is part of Taco Bell’s “Steal A Game, Steal A Taco” promotion for the NBA Finals.

Taco Bell is giving away free food on Tuesday.

The fast-food chain’s taco giveaway is part of its “Steal A Game, Steal A Taco” promotion for the NBA Finals. This year, the Golden State Warriors sealed the free-taco deal for Americans with a win in Toronto during the second game of the NBA Finals.

To get a free Doritos Locos Taco, customers simply need to go to any Taco Bell across the US between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. local time. Customers are restricted to one free taco, which will be available as supplies last.

Taco Bell started the NBA free-taco tradition in 2016, when the Golden State Warriors “stole” Game 3 in Cleveland while facing off against the Cavaliers.

Taco Bell has another deal that can keep the taco Tuesday tradition going after the “Steal A Game, Steal A Taco” giveaway ends.

If you download Taco Bell’s app, the chain is giving away free Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos every Tuesday, as part of a partnership with T-Mobile. Customers simply need to check the “offers” section of the Taco Bell app to find the deal.