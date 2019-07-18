Taco Bell has released a sneak peek of the wild foods arriving at its new hotel, including its own version of avocado toast

caption Taco Bell’s Avocado Toast-ada. source Taco Bell

Taco Bell has released a sneak peek of some of the food items it’ll be testing at “The Bell,” its pop-up hotel opening in early August.

The fast-food chain will be offering a Toasted Cheddar Club, Avocado Toast-ada, and Fire Chip Chilaquiles as well as a Baja Blast Birthday Freeze in honor of the drink’s 15th anniversary.

The treats are currently only available at the Taco Bell Hotel, but the brand may later look to roll them out nationwide.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Move over burritos, step aside Crunchwrap Supreme, Taco Bell is rolling out a new batch of food items – and they’re a millennial’s dream.

The fast-food chain is testing brunch-style menu items at its pop-up hotel opening next month, and there’s a chance they could wind up in stores nationwide.

Amongst the chain’s latest offerings is the Toasted Cheddar Club, a sandwich that pairs hand-breaded crispy chicken with jalapeño bacon, avocado, sharp cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and aioli. And for the cheese-loving Taco Bell fans, the new sandwich comes with a side of Nacho Fries.

caption Taco Bell’s Toasted Cheddar Club. source Taco Bell

Another new addition is the Avocado Toast-ada, a play on the ever-popular breakfast treat or snack that is served on local multigrain toast with avocado, breakfast radish, chipotle seasoned sorghum, and “Diablo puffs”.

caption Taco Bell’s Avocado Toast-ada. source Taco Bell

Taco Bell also introduced Fire Chip Chilaquiles that come with tomatillo salsa, Mexican crema, queso fresco, pico de gallo, and a fried egg. If you can’t wait for the chilaquiles to hit stores, you can always whip up your own batch using Taco Bell’s newly-released recipe.

caption Taco Bell’s Fire Chip Chilaquiles. source Taco Bell

And when you need something to wash it all down, Taco Bell is offering a Baja Blast Birthday Freeze at the resort in honor of the Mountain Dew Baja Blast’s 15th anniversary.

Read more: Taco Bell is selling a pool float shaped like a hot sauce packet that’s perfect for spicy food lovers

“Let’s be honest, food is the best part of traveling,” Taco Bell Executive Chef Rene Pisciotti said in a company release obtained by INSIDER.

“A lot of effort and homework goes into finding out the best places to eat near where you are staying. But, with The Bell, we’ve thought of everything for you.”

caption Taco Bell’s Birthday Freeze. source Taco Bell

The Taco Bell Hotel and Resort in Palm Springs, California, will be open to a lucky set of Taco Bell fans who managed to secure a room.

For four days in early August, guests will enjoy 70+ brand-themed suites as well as access to the resort’s amenities, including a pool, outdoor bar, and more. Rooms went on sale on June 27 for $169 per night and sold out in just two minutes.

“From welcome beverages to room service build-your-own breakfast tacos and surprises throughout…we’re curating the ultimate Taco Bell food experience,” Pisciotti said.