Rooms at the Taco Bell hotel in California sold out in 2 minutes, and fans who couldn’t get a room are furious

caption The Taco Bell hotel in Palm Springs, California, will open for four days in August. source Taco Bell

Reservations at the Taco Bell-inspired hotel sold out in just two minutes on Thursday.

Many loyalists of the fast-food brand who could not secure a room expressed their frustration on Twitter.

Some skeptical fans questioned whether rooms were ever really available to the general public, but a few posted photos of their booking confirmations and celebrated online.

Rooms at “The Bell” started at $169. Guests will sample exclusive Taco Bell menu items during their stay at the Palm Springs, California, resort.

Taco Bell’s followers are some of the most dedicated and loyal fans in the world of fast food, so the overwhelming response to the brand’s recently announced Taco Bell Hotel and Resort should hardly come as a surprise.

Still, fans who were hoping to book reservations at the four-day pop-up hotel in Palm Springs, California, were disappointed to find that the fast-food chain-inspired rooms sold out in just two minutes.

Booking for the hotel was scheduled to go live on the hotel’s website at 1 p.m. ET, according to a press release from Taco Bell. But Twitter users who were looking to secure a Taco Bell-inspired getaway said rooms were gone immediately and the hotel’s website crashed.

Well @tacobell hotel was pointless. Refresh at 10am…. SOLD OUT. ???? — Patrick Dougall (@PatrickADougall) June 27, 2019

the “taco bell hotel” reservations sold out in minutes today i’m fuckin heated. i feel like punching a wall rn? — Sarah Baska (@SarahBaska) June 28, 2019

legit had 9 total people — 6 in a room — to book the #tacobellhotel for my 30th birthday. it sold out in less than one minute ???????????? i was going to have TWENTY PEOPLE STAYING pic.twitter.com/eKrXeuuR5V — Katy Wellhousen (@KatyWellhousen) June 27, 2019

Hey @tacobell what’s up with checkout? ???? Room was in my cart, I clicked to enter billing info and the room disappeared?? #help #TacoBellHotel pic.twitter.com/AxShv5HG7R — Andrew Evans (@Andrew_Evs) June 27, 2019

Even popular YouTuber Safiya Nygaard said she got locked out of the fun.

@tacobell we were trying to get a room at the taco bell hotel this AM and it sold out immediately ???? can u help us out?? stick us in the janitor closet?? we would love to come! — Safiya Nygaard (@safiyajn) June 27, 2019

Some users were quick to accuse Taco Bell of scamming its fans and questioned whether the brand actually offered rooms to the general public at all.

So insanely disappointed with @tacobell man. How can your hotel sell out within 3 seconds of the booking link going live. What a scam. — Deegan (@deeganmariee) June 27, 2019

I got on the website right at 10am when they opened bookings. Sold out in 2 minutes. Really @tacobell? I don’t think the general public ever had a chance. ???? #tacobellhotel pic.twitter.com/FYKsKu9YhZ — Amanda Shepherd (@missamander) June 27, 2019

Let's be honest. The Taco Bell Hotel has like 80 rooms. With the amount of marketing dollars Taco Bell is spending to take over the whole thing, a large chunk of them have to go to invited guests and "influencers." Very few rooms, if any, were likely available to the public at 10 — Matt In Real Life (@MattInRealLife) June 27, 2019

I DONT BELIEVE THAT THE TACO BELL HOTEL WAS REALLY TAKING RESERVATIONS. JUST A PR SCHEME. IM SURE IT WILL BE FULL OF INFLUENCERS WHEN IT OPENS. WHAT A FLUKE. @tacobell #dumbbitchthursdays — slot slut 666 (@CucumberBitch23) June 27, 2019

But, as it turns out, some Taco Bell fans actually did snag reservations for the hotel, and many took to Twitter to celebrate the feat.

OMG my boyfriend got a reservation to the @tacobell hotel!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I can't even believe it. #lifemade #tacobellhotel — Emily (@emieloo) June 27, 2019

GUESS WHO IS GOING TO THE @tacobell HOTEL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Taylor Tucker (@taybrettl) June 27, 2019

Today will forever be known as the day I got a room at the @tacobell hotel pic.twitter.com/dLS9okxBAX — Kasia Pawlowska (@ohhkasia) June 27, 2019

Taco Bell seemed to anticipate the high demand for its temporary hotel venture.

“If Taco Bell’s history of creating coveted fan experiences is any indication, reservations for this four-night-only hotel will be snapped up in moments,” representatives for the brand wrote in the press release announcing availability at the hotel.

The entire hotel, including the 70+ guest suites, pool, outdoor bar, and more, will be designed to reflect the Taco Bell brand, according to the company. Visitors will also try exclusive Taco Bell menu items that will debut at the hotel. Rooms started at $169 per night.

Whether more fans will have a chance to experience “The Bell” firsthand remains to be seen. INSIDER has reached out to Taco Bell representatives for more information, but they did not immediately respond to our request for comment.