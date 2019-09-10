Taco Bell has a new menu dedicated to vegetarians, including meatless versions of the Crunchwrap Supreme and Quesarito

caption Taco Bell’s classic Bean Burrito. source Taco Bell

Taco Bell has a new nationwide menu dedicated to vegetarians that is set to hit stores on Thursday .

. The menu features two brand new items – the Black Bean Crunchwrap Supreme and the Black Bean Quesarito.

Taco Bell offers a total of 13 vegetarian dishes that have been certified by the American Vegetarian Association.

In the latest iteration of fast food companies getting into the meatless game, Taco Bell has announced a new nationwide menu dedicated to vegetarians.

And the menu, which is set to hit stores on Thursday, will include two new meatless twists on classic Taco Bell dishes that are sure to excite veggie lovers.

The new Black Bean Crunchwrap Supreme and Black Bean Quesarito are joining the chain’s classic 7-Layer Burrito and Bean Burrito to make up the “vegetarian favorites” menu board.

caption Taco Bell’s new Black Bean Crunchwrap Supreme. source Taco Bell

The new Black Bean Crunchwrap Supreme features a grilled flour tortilla lined with a crunchy tostada shell and filled with black beans, nacho cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and reduced fat sour cream.

The Black Bean Quesarito features a black bean burrito – which comes with seasoned rice, black beans, a three-cheese blend, and red sauce – wrapped inside a quesadilla. Prices for both of the new dishes are not yet available.

caption Taco Bell’s Black Bean Quesarito. source Taco Bell

caption The four dishes on Taco Bell’s new “vegetarian favorites” menu. source Taco Bell

Taco Bell’s nationwide release of the veggie menu follows a successful test run in Dallas earlier this year, according to a press release obtained by Insider.

While only four items are included on the new “vegetarian favorites” menu, Taco Bell offers a total of 13 vegetarian dishes that have been certified by the American Vegetarian Association (AVA). These items are all indicated with a vegetarian symbol on every store’s menu board.

Other vegetarian items at Taco Bell include the Spicy Tostada, Cheesy Roll-Up, Cheesy Bean & Rice Burrito, and Cheese Quesadilla.

caption Taco Bell’s menu now includes a “vegetarian favorites” section. source Taco Bell

caption Taco Bell’s Bean Burrito. source Taco Bell

Taco Bell uses a total of 36 certified vegetarian ingredients, 26 of which are also certified vegan, according to the press release.

“Everything on Taco Bell’s menu is customizable, so even menu items containing meat can be made meatless,” a Taco Bell spokesperson told Insider.

In addition to the new menu, Taco Bell is also launching a ‘Make it Meatless’ feature on its website and app. The feature can replace meat for refried pinto beans on certain menu items with just a click of a button.

caption Taco Bell’s 7-Layer Burrito off its vegetarian menu. source Taco Bell

Taco Bell has long been loved by vegetarians. In fact, the Bean Burrito has been on the chain’s menu for 50 years and remains Taco Bell’s second best-selling item.

Taco Bell also became the first and only AVA-certified fast food restaurant in 2015. And, earlier this year, the chain made a commitment to make it easier for vegetarians and flexitarians to enjoy plant-forward options.

The new all-veggie menu menu comes weeks after Taco Bell dropped nine items from its menu to make way for new dishes, including the Toasted Cheddar Chalupa.

