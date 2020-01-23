Taco Bell is bringing back Nacho Fries, and this time they have a spicy twist. Here’s a sneak peek.

caption Nacho Fries are back, baby. source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Taco Bell is bringing back its coveted Nacho Fries on January 30.

This time, they’ll come with an optional twist: buffalo chicken.

I tried Taco Bell’s new Nacho Fries lineup, and I found that Taco Bell has a winning flavor combination on its hands.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Nacho Fries are coming back to Taco Bell on January 30, and this time there’s a new twist.

Tacos and fries go together like fries and queso – surprisingly well. That’s why fans will be cheering at the return of this not-quite-Tex-Mex cult favorite to Taco Bell’s menu.

Ever since Nacho Fries first came out in 2018, fans have been clamoring for their permanent return. But, until now, these spiced spuds have left fans out in the cold.

In the heart of this frigid winter, Taco Bell is finally giving the people what they want. Nacho Fries are back, baby, and they have a hot new optional flavor topping: buffalo chicken.

I attended a tasting for Taco Bell’s new Nacho Fries lineup at a Taco Bell in New York. Here’s the rundown:

Nacho Fries will come in three forms: plain, loaded, and burrito.

caption Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries. source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

The most basic building block of all three? The nacho fry itself.

caption Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries. source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

A nacho fry is basically a fry dusted with vaguely “Mexican-inspired” seasoning and dipped in queso.

caption Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries. source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Fries and cheese together? What is this, Canada? I mean, poutine is great. And so are these Nacho Fries.

caption Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries dipped in queso. source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

While the seasoning itself is nothing special, it sure does make Taco Bell’s crispy, gooey fry stand out.

caption Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries dipped in queso. source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Add warm, melted cheese, and you have a belt-busting winner.

caption Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries dipped in queso. source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

What’s better than putting nacho toppings on top of nacho-flavored fries?

caption Taco Bell’s Buffalo Chicken Nacho Fries. source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Only there’s something special about this mountain of cheesy fried potato. It’s slathered with buffalo chicken sauce.

caption Taco Bell’s Buffalo Chicken Nacho Fries. source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Buffalo chicken at Taco Bell? You bet your buns.

caption Taco Bell’s Buffalo Chicken Nacho Fries. source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

All this queso, melted cheese, and sour cream mixed in with crispy-soft Nacho Fries and tangy, spicy buffalo chicken — it’s every bit as good as it sounds.

caption Taco Bell’s Buffalo Chicken Nacho Fries. source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

It’s perfectly balanced, but the buffalo sauce provides a hefty kick for those who like their fries hot. And chicken-y.

caption Taco Bell’s Buffalo Chicken Nacho Fries. source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

There are also chunks of chicken in this, but the best-tasting chicken is the stuff that’s been so macerated it looks like pulled pork.

source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

One can have their Nacho Fries and burrito them too.

caption Taco Bell’s Buffalo Chicken Nacho Fries Burrito. source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

You can stuff all the other stuff into a flour tortilla to make it easier to get a bite of everything.

caption Taco Bell’s Buffalo Chicken Nacho Fries Burrito. source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

It still tastes pretty great, but the fries are definitely less crispy once squished into a tortilla.

caption Taco Bell’s Buffalo Chicken Nacho Fries Burrito. source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

My personal favorite is the loaded version, which, to me, most closely embodies the spirit of nachos.

caption Taco Bell’s Buffalo Chicken Nacho Fries. source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

But however you choose to consume your Nacho Fries, it’s hard to go wrong.

caption Taco Bell’s Buffalo Chicken Nacho Fries Burrito. source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

In short, rejoice! For they have returned, and they won’t be here long.