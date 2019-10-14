Taco Bell customers are freaking out as the chain cuts beef from the menu in some locations due to quality concerns

caption Taco Bell pulled its beef at certain locations over the weekend. source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Taco Bell pulled beef from locations in at least three states this weekend, saying that the meat fell short of the chain’s quality standards.

Customers expressed anger and annoyance at the lack of beef at Taco Bell locations on social media.

Some Taco Bell customers seeking a beef Crunchwrap Supreme or Beefy Fritos Burrito this weekend walked away from the fast-food chain disappointed.

On Saturday, Taco Bell told affected restaurants to stop serving seasoned beef that did not meet the chain’s quality standards. The Associated Press, which first reported the news, said that locations in Michigan, Kentucky, Ohio, and elsewhere were forced to stop serving beef as the chain replenished supplies.

Some customers, upset to arrive at Taco Bell and discover that there was no beef to be found, took to social media to complain.

“THIS TIME I GO TO TACO BELL THEY ARE OUT OF BEEF AND CHICKEN. WTF?!? ‘BUT WE DO HAVE VEGETARIAN OPTIONS’ WTF DO I LOOK LIKE F—ING VEGISTABLES ARENT GOING TO SUSTAIN MY FIGURE,” reads one angry tweet.

just went to taco bell in niles and they said they were all out of beef chicken and tortillas… pic.twitter.com/IfHX4LLtOW — taryn ღ (@taryn_kolesar10) October 12, 2019

1220 on a Saturday and taco Bell doesnt have beef. Rip — Drake Barnes (@drakeb9901) October 12, 2019

update: apparently there’s a shortage of beef at Taco Bell… yo like you should just close??? — janay. (@janay_traylor) October 12, 2019

Complaints about the lack of beef at some Taco Bell locations continued into Sunday evening.

so taco bell still don’t have beef — Makayla Hugley (@Makayla_Hugley) October 14, 2019

This Taco Bell claimed to be out of beef!? Like how does that happen!? — Hey Man (@David_Hey_Man) October 13, 2019

@tacobell what’s the deal with running out of beef in Ohio? Second time today I went to a Taco Bell for a taco and they are out off BEEF! — Jason Michael Moorer Howard (@Jmic84) October 13, 2019

Taco Bell did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment and further information on when beef would return to all locations.