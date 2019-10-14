Taco Bell customers are freaking out as the chain cuts beef from the menu in some locations due to quality concerns

Kate Taylor, Business Insider US
Taco Bell pulled its beef at certain locations over the weekend.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Some Taco Bell customers seeking a beef Crunchwrap Supreme or Beefy Fritos Burrito this weekend walked away from the fast-food chain disappointed.

On Saturday, Taco Bell told affected restaurants to stop serving seasoned beef that did not meet the chain’s quality standards. The Associated Press, which first reported the news, said that locations in Michigan, Kentucky, Ohio, and elsewhere were forced to stop serving beef as the chain replenished supplies.

Some customers, upset to arrive at Taco Bell and discover that there was no beef to be found, took to social media to complain.

“THIS TIME I GO TO TACO BELL THEY ARE OUT OF BEEF AND CHICKEN. WTF?!? ‘BUT WE DO HAVE VEGETARIAN OPTIONS’ WTF DO I LOOK LIKE F—ING VEGISTABLES ARENT GOING TO SUSTAIN MY FIGURE,” reads one angry tweet.

Complaints about the lack of beef at some Taco Bell locations continued into Sunday evening.

Taco Bell did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment and further information on when beef would return to all locations.