Taco Bell is trying to win over vegetarian diners with a new menu test

caption Taco Bell’s new vegetarian menu. source Taco Bell

Taco Bell is testing a vegetarian menu in its locations in the Dallas, Texas, area.

The menu includes two new items: the Vegetarian Crunchwrap Supreme and the Vegetarian Quesarito.

“Our goal is to find ways to incorporate more plant-forward options in the future without sacrificing the big, bold flavors and value,” Missy Schaaphok, manager of global nutrition and sustainability at Taco Bell, told Business Insider.

Taco Bell is testing a vegetarian menu in its Dallas, Texas, locations.

The menu will feature two new items – the Vegetarian Crunchwrap Supreme and the Vegetarian Quesarito, both of which are packed with black beans – and the 7-Layer Burrito. Each of the new menu items is American Vegetarian Association-certified.

Taco Bell has long been known as a vegetarian- and vegan-friendly fast-food chain. According to the chain, its menu already includes 38 vegetarian ingredients, resulting in more than eight million possible combinations.

But by dedicating a menu entirely to vegetarian items, Taco Bell is putting its meat-free options front and center.

“Our goal is to find ways to incorporate more plant-forward options in the future without sacrificing the big, bold flavors and value,” Missy Schaaphok, manager of global nutrition and sustainability at Taco Bell, told Business Insider. “Our new in-store vegetarian menu being tested in Dallas reflects the same uniquely Taco Bell standards our existing customers know and love, while appealing to other consumers looking to try new food items that appeal to their dietary lifestyle.”

Taco Bell sells 350 million vegetarian items a year, Schaaphok said, and about 9% of all items ordered at Taco Bell are either vegetarian or made vegetarian by some type of substitution or removal.

Taco Bell isn’t the first chain to appeal to specific diets with a dedicated menu. In January, Chipotle rolled out new menu items aimed at paleo, Whole30, and keto dieters.

See Taco Bell’s new vegetarian menu:

The $3.70 Vegetarian Crunchwrap Supreme is a twist on the classic Taco Bell menu item with black beans.

source Taco Bell

The $3.05 Vegetarian Quesarito also relies on black beans, plus cheese and sauce.

source Taco Bell

The Vegetarian 7-Layer Burrito costs $3.22.

source Taco Bell

Taco Bell also recently started selling two new zero-sugar beverages: Pepsi Zero Sugar and Mountain Dew Baja Blast Zero Sugar. The chain has committed to having at least 50% of its medium fountain beverages contain less than 100 calories and less than 20 grams of sugar by 2022.

source Taco Bell

Anyone ordering through Taco Bell’s website or app can get a small size of the new drinks for free through Wednesday.