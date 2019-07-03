Taco Bell is facing a tortilla shortage that’s forcing restaurants to stop selling quesadillas, burritos, and more

caption Taco Bell is running out of tortillas. source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Taco Bell is facing a tortilla shortage that has forced restaurants across the US to stop selling quesadillas, burritos, Crunchwraps, and other menu items.

Taco Bell said in a statement to Business Insider that it’s working to replenish its tortilla supply.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this might cause and appreciate our customers’ patience,” the company said.

Taco Bell is facing a tortilla shortage that’s impacting restaurant menus across the US.

The issue is related to a supplier shortage, which the company is working to replenish, Taco Bell said in a statement.

“While some Taco Bell restaurants are experiencing supplier shortages, we are working diligently to replenish the supply of our tortillas (used for products like quesadillas and burritos) in those restaurants and encourage fans to try any of our other delicious menu items like the Power Menu Bowl or Cheesy Gordita Crunch in the meantime,” a Taco Bell spokeswoman told Business Insider.

Taco Bell uses tortillas for quesadillas, burritos, and special items like the Crunchwrap Supreme. The company did not respond to questions regarding the number of restaurants impacted by the shortage.

News of the shortage was first reported by WHNT News, a Northern Alabama television outlet.

Some people are panicking over the issue on social media:

Taco Bell’s tortilla shortage might be the worst thing that has happened to me in a while — Jackie Burkhart (@alexaquaranta) July 3, 2019

Bitterly disappointed in @tacobell in the Woodhaven Michigan area. How can you possibly allow your stores to be out of tortilla wraps to make burritos/quesadilla’s in the ENTIRE area?? On taco Tuesday?!?? Cmon, be better. pic.twitter.com/C6PtgAwaAZ — John Clair (@Coach_Clair) July 3, 2019

Pissed Taco Bell is having a tortilla shortage ???? — David Paul (@DavidKrajewski4) July 3, 2019

Dear @tacobell – a NATIONAL TORTILLA SHORTAGE!?!? What!??! We just wanted all the Taco Bell today and you just – ????????‍♀️ — KristineH128 (@KristineH128) July 2, 2019

Good news: free thanks to T-mobile

Bad news: chainwide tortilla shortage

HOWEVER they now have creative license! (@ Taco Bell in Sterling Heights, MI) https://t.co/CNQW9HhxZ1 pic.twitter.com/Xx9TJ0RdcA — Erwin Coronel (@CreeperCK) July 2, 2019

Okay @tacobell y’all make it virtually impossible for real followers and fans to get a room at the hotel and now you’re saying there’s a “national tortilla shortage” ????? ???????? ??????????????? ???????????????????????????? What u doin boy??????? — Emilie Ledwin (@emilieledwinn) July 1, 2019

How is there a tortilla shortage at @tacobell ???? I am highly disappointed — Bry❤ (@simply_bry) July 2, 2019

ALLERT: THERE IS A NATIONWIDE TORTILLA SHORTAGE FOR TACO BELL AND NO ONE IS TALKING ABOUT…this silence is deafening @tacobell — Gab (@GabbymT98) July 1, 2019

@tacobell according to your Rome NY location, there is a nation wide tortilla shortage??? #what — Danielle Parry (@thewootness219) June 30, 2019

Taco Bell is out of tortilla shells nationwide…. what is this hell? — Brandon Riddell (@b_the_riddler) June 30, 2019

As a Taco Bell addict, this is a real tragedy. Went to a few locations on Long Island in recent days, none had tortillas 🙁 https://t.co/S6Dw7Q3X8X via @nypost — Rachel O'Brien (@Writingrachel) July 3, 2019