How to eat vegan and vegetarian at Taco Bell

caption Taco Bell has lots of vegetarian menu items. source Taco Bell

Taco Bell recently launched a test of a vegetarian menu in its locations in Dallas, Texas.

But Taco Bell has long been known as a vegetarian- and vegan-friendly fast-food chain. According to the chain, its menu already includes 38 vegetarian ingredients, resulting in more than eight million possible combinations.

Here are some of the best vegetarian and vegan menu items you can get at Taco Bell.

These days, you don’t even need to trek to a local health food store, Whole Foods, or Trader Joe’s to find option after option of animal-free fare. Even fast-food chains like Taco Bell now offer a long list of options.

No matter your reason for going meat- and/or dairy-free, when the craving for Tex-Mex hits, you can rest assured you’ll find a solid selection of options at Taco Bell. Some locations now even have dedicated all-vegetarian menus.

Everything on Taco Bell’s menu is customizable.

First things first. While the fast-food chain has a growing number of vegan and vegetarian options, everything on Taco Bell’s menu is customizable. For example, if something has meat, you can swap that out for refried pinto beans or black beans – both vegan proteins – to make it vegetarian.

You can make any vegetarian item vegan by asking for it “fresco style,” which replaces any cheese, creamy sauces, sour cream and/or guacamole with pico de gallo.

The options are endless.

Nationwide, Taco Bell has 13 American Vegetarian Association (AVA)-certified menu items along with 38 certified vegetarian and vegan ingredients that can be customized more than eight million ways, the chain says.

The full ingredient list is found here (denoted by “certified vegetarian” or “certified vegan”).

Some locations have a dedicated vegetarian menu.

Taco Bell recently began testing its first-ever dedicated in-store vegetarian menu featuring only AVA-certified vegetarian products. The test is being run in locations in Dallas, Texas.

This menu features the classic 7-Layer Burrito – layers upon layers of veggies tucked into a burrito – in addition to two brand-new items: the Vegetarian Crunchwrap Supreme, a twist on the classic menu item elevated with black beans, and the Vegetarian Quesarito, a saucy, quesadilla-esque burrito packed with black beans.

Outside of that menu test, Taco Bell already has some items that work well for vegetarians. There’s the Power Menu Bowl, a packed bowl of seasoned rice and a double portion of black beans with all the fixings, including guacamole, reduced-fat sour cream, pico de gallo, and lettuce. Remove the sour cream and guac and go from vegetarian to vegan.

The cheesy bean and rice burrito is a popular combination of warm nacho cheese sauce, refried beans, creamy jalapeño sauce, and seasoned rice, all wrapped in a soft flour tortilla. Simply remove the cheese to go from vegetarian to vegan.

Kind of a taco, kind of a quesadilla, but also kind of an omelet, the breakfast soft taco — without bacon — is filled with eggs and real cheddar cheese. It’s a filling and inexpensive breakfast option for vegetarians.

Taco Bell’s classic bean burrito has beans, red sauce, onions, and cheese, making it a cheap and filling option to load up on protein. Simply remove the cheese to go from vegetarian to vegan.

Swap in a crunchy taco’s beans for the seasoned beef and add in some tomatoes to go with the lettuce, and you’ll have a satisfying, crunchy afternoon snack. This option also comes with cheese for non-vegans.

Simply remove the cheese and chipotle sauce to turn Taco Bell’s spicy tostadas into a vegan snack. At only $1, it’s hard to beat the price. It comes with beans, tomatoes, lettuce, and red sauce. For non-vegan vegetarians, you can also add in guacamole.

The Fiesta Taco Salad — without meat — is a hearty option that comes with salsa, tomatoes, beans, seasoned rice, lettuce, and, for non-vegans, cheese and sour cream. There are also crunchy red strips of tortillas. However, Taco Bell notes that the shell is not considered AVA-certified because it’s made in frying oil that might also be used to cook meat.

You don’t usually think dessert when thinking about Taco Bell, but the fast-food chain does have a popular sweet treat. The Cinnamon Twists are not for vegans (they’re made with milk and eggs), but it could satisfy a vegetarian’s sweet tooth. Like the Fiesta Taco Salad, however, this dish isn’t considered AVA-certified due to the frying oil that is used to cook it.

Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes are a great vegetarian option, though they are not an AVA-certified one. The filling dish is made with potatoes, nacho cheese, and sour cream. Popular upgrades include more cheese, jalapeño sauce, guacamole, and/or onions.

Vegetarians will love the Mini Skillet Bowl, an all-day breakfast option that is not AVA-certified. Made with potatoes, egg, cheese sauce, and pico de gallo, many people also choose to add jalapeño sauce, guacamole, and/or sour cream.

