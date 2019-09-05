We tried Taco Bell’s new Toasted Cheddar Chalupa to see how it stacks up against the rest of the chain’s revamped menu

By
Irene Jiang, Business Insider US
-
We tried the new Toasted Cheddar Chalupa and found that i's the perfect late-night drunk food.

caption
We tried the new Toasted Cheddar Chalupa and found that i’s the perfect late-night drunk food.
source
Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Taco Bell’s menu is undergoing a transformation.

To the disappointment of fans, Taco Bell announced on Friday that it would be removing nine items from its menu, including the Double Decker Taco, Chips & Salsa, and Cool Ranch and Fiery Doritos Locos Tacos on September 12.

This mass eviction of popular items comes with a revamp of Taco Bell’s menu that includes the addition of the Toasted Cheddar Chalupa, which is basically a chalupa supreme with a shell that’s smothered in shredded cheddar and deep-fried. The Toasted Cheddar Chalupa will be available starting September 12, when Taco Bell’s new menu goes into effect.

Read more: I compared Burger King’s new $1 taco against Taco Bell – and it was not a close contest

Naturally, Business Insider jumped at the chance try the new Toasted Cheddar Chalupa.

Like the beacons of Gondor, the Toasted Cheddar Chalupas called forces from wide and far to the office kitchen.

source
Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Our eager hands pulled back the silver wrapping paper to reveal colorful toppings gently cupped by parabolas of toasted gold.

source
Irene Jiang / Business Insider

The chalupas had lost some of their heat and likely some of their crunch during transportation. However, they were still pleasantly warm.

source
Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Inside the deep-fried shells were the classic Chalupa Supreme fillings: ground beef, sour cream, shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, and diced tomatoes. There’s also a chicken option.

source
Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Each of us grabbed our preferred sauces and slathered them onto our chalupas.

source
Irene Jiang / Business Insider

The shell was crispy, fluffy, and savory, with a mild cheese flavor which went well with the classic Tex-Mex fillings.

source
Irene Jiang / Business Insider

A few of us found ourselves wishing that the cheese in the shell was even cheesier. It was more like a strong supporting character than a breakout star.

source
Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Read more: I ate the same meal at Texas Roadhouse, Outback Steakhouse, and LongHorn Steakhouse. Here’s how they compared.

However, we all agreed that the Toasted Cheddar Chalupa was very, very eatable. It was surprisingly filling and substantive, and we loved the shell’s texture.

source
Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Some of us even went back for seconds…

source
Irene Jiang / Business Insider

And this was before 11 am.

source
Irene Jiang / Business Insider

However, some of us didn’t make it through the second one before we started to feel a bit queasy. Still, we all agreed on one thing: the Toasted Cheddar Chalupa would have been a revelation for our college selves, especially after a long night of reveling.

source
Irene Jiang / Business Insider

The new Chalupa is a worthy addition to the Taco Bell menu, revamped or not.

source
Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Taco Bell provided Toasted Cheddar Chalupas for the purposes of review ahead of the item’s official launch.