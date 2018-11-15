Tada launches new taxi booking app in Singapore promising fairer prices and zero commission fees

Tada Taxi – a taxi-booking offshoot of blockchain-based, ride-hailing app Tada – will operate on a zero-commission model. Tada

There’s a new entrant in the taxi-booking market in Singapore – Tada Taxi

It’s a taxi-only version of the blockchain-based ride hailing app, Tada

Both Tada and Tada Taxi don’t charge drivers commission fees

The app hopes to offer riders fairer prices and help taxi drivers earn more

Make room, Grab and ComfortDelGro.

Another taxi booking service is now available for riders: Tada Taxi, launched by MVL Foundation on Thursday (Nov 15).

MVL received its Third Party Taxi Booking Service Provider license from the Land Transport Authority just last Wednesday (Nov 7), the company said in a statement. The app currently has about 2,000 taxi drivers in its fleet thanks to partnerships with local taxi companies, including Premier Taxi.

Users can book taxis through both the Tada and the Tada Taxi app.

MVL also owns Tada, a blockchain-based ride hailing app known for charging drivers zero commission fees. Instead, it earns revenue by collecting 3.4 per cent of each fare paid by electronic means, the Straits Times reported. The Tada app launched in Singapore earlier in July.

Like Tada, Tada Taxi will operate on a zero-commission model, and drivers who use the app will receive their earnings in their bank accounts immediately.

Said MVL CEO Kay Woo: “Recent industry developments have resulted in increasing demands from both commuters and drivers for more options. Tada Taxi will benefit drivers who find that driving taxis may help them generate more revenue, and certain demographics of riders who ultimately prefer taxis.”

“MVL has recognised this gap in the industry, and we also want to support existing taxi drivers by giving them a ride-hailing platform of their own,” he added.

Singapore Taxi Academy Centre Director Tan How Ing said that the he liked how Tada helped “keep taxi fares affordable”, but warned users that the service might face teething problems in its initial phase.