Taft makes cool, affordable dress boots that could easily pass for designer — here’s what you need to know before buying a pair

caption Amir (left) in the Viking boot and Jen (right) in the Troy boot. source Taft

Founded in 2013, Taft is a Spanish-made footwear startup that puts emphasis on quality materials, handmade shoemaking techniques, and modern styling.

By using an online-only direct-to-consumer business model, Taft saves customers an average of $200 per pair when compared to traditional retail outlets. This business model allows the brand to deliver high-end quality at more affordable costs.

We tested the Viking Boot ($349) and the best-selling Troy Boot ($250) and were pleased with the quality, fit, and extended size range (boots are available in sizes 6-15).

Footwear is a massive industry. The sheer amount of styles and brands that exist in the space can be both a blessing and a curse. The blessing is that if you can dream up your perfect shoe, it’s probably out there somewhere. The curse is, well, finding it.

When it comes to boots and dress shoes, so many brands have popped up that it’s getting to the point where they all look the same. You get the same origin story, baseless claims of luxury, and a boring design that could just as easily come from a competitor.

But Taft offers a refreshing take on what it means to be a startup. Its shoes are handmade with fine attention to detail, the designs are uniquely elegant yet rugged, they’re made at an affordable price point, and with sizes 6 through 15, most people can fit into them.

caption The Rome boot in brown. source Taft Instagram

Founded in 2013, Taft is a direct-to-consumer brand that aims to deliver high-quality shoes with modern design elements at affordable prices. On average, Taft shoes are $200 cheaper than comparable options at traditional retail stores. The business model also saves the brand from having to pay retailers to stock their products, so more of their funds can go into creating a top-notch product. The brand employs some of the world’s best artisan shoemakers in Spain to manufacture the shoes using the highest quality materials available.

The boot selection includes wingtips, cap-toe combat boots, hikers, Chelsea boots, and more. We put two pairs – the Viking Boot and the best-selling Troy Boot – to the test. Overall, we were thrilled with the build quality, and found the extended range of sizes to be an advantage over other men’s footwear brands. Keep reading for our full thoughts.

Review of the Taft Viking Boot, $295-$349:

caption Amir in the Viking boot. source Jen Gushue/Business Insider

I’m a real sucker for vintage-style hiking boots, but there are only so many pairs you need to own in a tan leather-and-red laces combination.

The Taft Viking Boot appealed to me because it had all of the elements of a good hiker – the rounded toe, D-ring lace eyelets, puffed ankle collar, and a rugged sole – along with a truly unique use of materials and colors.

The Cedar colorway I chose uses a beautifully textured, vegetable-tanned Italian leather upper, brass lace hardware, twill laces, and a stacked leather midsole. While all components of the shoe are a neutral shade of brown or tan, the different textures really give this shoe a stunning visual presence. It’s an interesting mash-up of ruggedness and elegance that you won’t find from a traditional outdoor boot brand. I was also pleased to find that this shoe has a wool lining – something that isn’t mentioned in the description online.

Another attribute that makes the Taft Viking so great is the use of Vibram soles. In the world of boots, Vibram soles are pretty much synonymous with long-lasting quality and durability. Some of my all-time favorite boots – from legacy brands like Timberland and Danner as well as startups like Thursday Boot Company – feature Vibram soles, so it’s reassuring to know that Taft has the same high standard.

Taft recommends ordering a full size down from your normal size, but I found them to be a bit snug with regular socks on. However, I was able to fit them more comfortably with dress socks. If you want to wear heavier boot socks, I recommend ordering your normal size. – Amir Ismael, Insider Picks reporter

Review of the Taft Troy Boot, $250:

caption Jen in the Troy boot. source Amir Ismael/Business Insider

I’ve had the Troy Boot in black since roughly 2017. I wear them sparingly, mostly because it’s a bit dressier than my day-to-day often calls for. But when I put them on this morning for the purpose of this review, I was immediately upset with myself for not wearing them more often. They have a sleek silhouette that keeps your foot looking more streamlined than many other boots, and the contrast between the black suede upper and the brown leather outsole elevates the look of the boot just so.

Back when I ordered them, the smallest size Taft produced was a 7. I normally wear a men’s 6.5/women’s 8, but I was so in love with the style of the Troy Boot that I ordered the 7 and hoped for the best. They do fit a little big – and the company warns that their shoes tend to run large overall – but it’s nothing a pair of cushy socks can’t fix. They’ve since expanded their sizing to start at a 6, so next time, I’ll give those a shot for a likely better fit.

Though I love the look of the leather outsole, it does compromise traction. Taft has added rubber inserts to help with that, but I often find myself slipping a bit if I put my heel down wrong or use the edge of my foot to adjust my posture in my desk chair. The half-wooden, half-rubber heel tends to wear down unevenly, adding a bit of a hiccup to your stride. The wooden heel also clicks on hard floors, so don’t wear these on days you need to stay covert. – Jen Gushue, Insider Picks associate guides editor

The bottom line

If you’re looking for high-quality boots with unique and modern aesthetics without delving into the designer realm, Taft is a great choice. We found them to be well made, durable, and a solid value. While most men’s footwear brands start at a size 8, Taft starts at a size 6, which also makes it a bit more inclusive.