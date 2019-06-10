Taichung offers grand prizes to attract summer tourists

TAICHUNG, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 10 June 2019 – Come visit and shop in Taichung in the summer – and bring back home grand prizes to make your day! The city in central Taiwan is launching its first such carnival — 2019 Taichung Shopping Festival – from July 10 to August 18, offering visitors discounts, free service and generous awards.









The city of Taichung is to open its first tourist carnival – 2019 Taichung Shopping Festival – on July 10

The prize list includes a mansion worth over NT$10 million dollars (around US$323,000), 5 deluxe cars with each valued at around NT$1 million dollars (around US$32,300), 6 coupons for a free stay at presidential suites at local hotels, 6 electric motorcycles, and countless packages of surprise gifts.

During the six-week festival period, a tourist purchasing a minimum NT$500 dollars worth of items at contracted shops in Taichung can go online to register for a prize drawing.

The focus of the tourist promotion is different for each week, with campaigns on accommodations, confectionery, souvenirs, bridal services, fashions, and food. The prizes also vary every week to stimulate travel and consumer interest. Tourists are also encouraged to download APP for Augmented Reality games to collect points in exchange for gifts at contracted stores.

Meanwhile, the Tourism and Travel Bureau of Taichung City Government is organizing major events to serve art and music lovers. The bureau urges tourists to arrange a three-day stay in the city to enjoy Daan Sand Sculpture and Music Festival and Taichung Hot Springs Festival.