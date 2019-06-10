Taishin Financial Holding Conferred Asia’s Most Prominent CSR Awards under Investment in People Category

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 10 June 2019 – A total of 64 projects and business leaders across 16 countries in Asia were selected as recipients of Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA) 2019, an increase of 19% from last year. Regarded as the top corporate social responsibility awards in Asia, this year’s ceremony was organized in Taipei, after being held in Macau, Singapore, Bangkok, and Manila previously.





Organized by Enterprise Asia, the leading non-governmental organization for responsible entrepreneurship in Asia, the AREA aims to recognize and honor Asian businesses and leaders for championing sustainable and socially responsible business practices. The award categories are social empowerment, investment in people, health promotion, green leadership, corporate governance, and responsible business leadership. Some of the dignitaries who graced the event include Mr. Chang San-cheng, former premier of the Republic of China (Taiwan) and Mr. Hou Yu-Ih, mayor of New Taipei City.

Leading the list of winners under the investment in people category was Taishin Financial Holding Co., Ltd. with their project “Dual Mentoring Program”.

Founded in 2002, Taishin owns 12 subsidiaries running bank, securities, investment trust, investment advisory and other businesses. With their branding position as “Your Smart Partner”, the Company holds the believes of “Integrity, Commitment, Innovation and Collaboration” to fulfil customers’ need and to be a leader in Taiwan’s financial industry.

The Company is dedicated to building an environment which they can develop with their employees. They invested abundant resources to hold regular engagement surveys, capture how their employees think about the Company, identify key factors that retain their employees, and set action plans towards important issues.

From 2018, Taishin cooperated with internationally renowned consulting firm to introduce the Pulse Survey System, which allows them to create diverse surveys and research on different demographic groups, instantly hearing their voice and shortening their response time to launch action plans. To collect the real opinions, the Company launched focus-group interviews or face-to-face interviews at all branches irregularly. They constantly hear and seek improvement, based on the different touch points of employees’ career stages, integrating their experience and KPI, proving that employees are their most important asset.

Based on the organization’s development and the professional needs of different fields, Taishin follows a pyramid structure to develop talents and expand the pool of key talents and mid-high level managerial talents. For employees of different functions, the Company differentiate their management methods. For example, for the newly-hired financial advisors, they encourage them to pair as mentor and apprentice by themselves. The teaching and learning interaction between them boosts their growth, which in turn, enhance their competitiveness. Meanwhile, Taishin has a less limited rotation system which allows employees to develop horizontally. The Company actively builds career paths for each of their employees, creating profound and productive influences.

The “Dual Mentoring Program”, proved effective as it resulted in higher performances, engagement and promotion speed, as well as a lower turnover rate.





For the mid-term goal, the mentor and apprentice team interaction created a win-win culture, maintaining a constant growth of performance. Besides, the mentors learn managerial skills, ensuring the Company’s long-term talent development. For the long-term objective, the systematic structure of the program not only creates a positive cycle but also enhances engagement.

In the future, Taishin plans to apply this successful model to new-hires and junior employees in other functions and departments. Meanwhile, the Company actively strengthens the relationship with campuses and younger communities. Through industry-university cooperation, substitute military service and R&D substitute service (a form of Taiwanese alternative civilian service), and “Dual Mentoring Program”, Taishin encourages students, their potential employees, to gain successful working experience in advance. They not only help them become more employable upon graduation but also makes them more experienced, familiarize themselves with the Company’s culture, and equip professional skills before the official employment, the know-how helps them grow faster after on boarding.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, in uplifting the economic status of people across Asia and in ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation and courage for the future generation. For more information, visit: https://www.enterpriseasia.org/.

About Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards

The Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards recognizes and honors Asian businesses for championing sustainable and responsible entrepreneurship in the categories of Green Leadership, Investment in People, Health Promotion, Social Empowerment, Corporate Governance and Responsible Business Leadership. For more information, visit: https://enterpriseasia.org/area/.