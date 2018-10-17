Taiwan companies promote biotech products at Vietstock 2018 exhibit in Vietnam

SAIGON, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 17 October, 2018 – Seven Taiwanese companies specializing in R&D of the technology related to livestock industry are promoting their latest biotech innovations in the Vietstock 2018 Expo & Forum being held in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.





Taiwan exhibitors at Vietstock 2018





The exhibitors, led by Agricultural Technology Research Institute (ATRI) of Taiwan’s Council of Agriculture, are showcasing their products at the Saigon Exhibition & Convention Center to attract buyers and seek partnership through interaction and cooperation during the Oct. 17-19 event. The items presented include animal health care products, feed additives, livestock waste and organic waste disposal and recycle technology.

According to ATRI, the demand of livestock-related products has been expanding in Vietnam, expected to grow 8-15% annually in the coming 15 years to reach a market value of 18 billion US dollars.

Reber Genetics Co. Ltd., one of the Taiwanese exhibitors, has combined two of the latest genetic engineering techniques, “reverse genetic engineering” and “fusion protein platform”, and specific cell targeted fusion antigen to develop a series of targeted subunit animal vaccines. The research result of the PRRSFREETM subunit vaccine was published in the international journal of Research in Veterinary Science in 2013.





Ta-An Chemical and Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. is a GMP pharmaceutical factory which produces veterinary medicine, serving economic and companion animals.





Life Rainbow Biotech Co. Ltd. devotes itself in developing microorganism in feed additives to upgrade immunity enabling animals to generate nontoxic protein.





Union Formosa Biochemistry Co. Ltd., a manufacturer of feed additives, is noted for its nutritional supplements developed through advanced biotechnology. It does not only induce hormone secretion but also change microflora of gastrointestinal tract.





More Standing Enterprise Co. Ltd. produces feed concentrate, organic minerals, organic acids, vitamin and mineral premix, essential oils and liquid nutritional supplements.

Gene Agri-Aqua Ecosystem Biotech Co. Ltd. is a professional in fermentation technology and production of metabolic related derivatives. Its business objective is to build up eco-environmental balance management.

TECHS Technology Corp. has developed technology to ferment organic waste in fast speed to save time, space and costs for disposal. It is also able to control conditions of fermentation to produce fertilizer of high quality.

Please visit Taiwan Pavilion at Hall A, Booth No. H30-39, J29-38.