Taiwan makes history in Asia as first parliament to legalize same-sex marriage

caption People take part in a rally in support of same-sex marriage near the Presidential Office in Taipei on November 18, 2018, ahead of a landmark vote on LGBT rights on November 24. source CHRIS STOWERS/AFP/Getty Images

Taiwan has made history in Asia, becoming the first parliament in the region to legalize same-sex marriage.

In 2017, the self-governing island was given a deadline of two years to pass legislation in favor of marriage equality. The bill passed on Friday will allow full legal marriage rights for same-sex couples and also offers limited adoption rights.

The bill was put forward by lawmakers from the majority Democratic Progressive Party and will now go to President Tsai Ing-wen before it is officially passed into law.

Taiwan’s government on Friday passed the bill – one of three different bills debated – by an overwhelming margin of 66-27. The bill was put forward by lawmakers from the majority Democratic Progressive Party and will now go to President Tsai Ing-wen before it is officially passed into law.

The bill will allow full legal marriage rights for same-sex couples and also offers limited adoption rights.

According to Taiwan News, tens of thousands of marriage equality supporters gathered outside the self-governing territory’s parliament as lawmakers cast their vote.