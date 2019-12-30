Taiwan to launch contactless payment on airport metro line

TAOYUAN, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 30 December 2019 – Taoyuan Metro company will launch contactless payment via bank cards on January 16, 2020 to serve passengers travelling to and from the capital city of Taipei and Taoyuan International Airport.









Taoyuan Metro smart cards lead you forward to the world





The tap-and-go service will open to holders of VIAS, Mastercard, Union Pay and JCB cards and mobile devices with NFC (Near Field Communication) functions such as Google Pay, Apple Pay and Samsung Pay.

The latest system of metro transportation convenience was announced last week by Taoyuan Metro at a press conference – “Smart Taoyuan Metro — smart cards lead you forward to the world”.

Taoyuan City Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan said the tap-and-go system for the rapid transit (MRT) line linking metropolitan Taipei and Taoyuan international airport would bring more friendliness and convenience to both domestic and international travelers.

Introduction of the contactless payment was a further evidence of Taoyuan Metro’s efforts applying advanced technologies to better serve passengers since the airport metro line was opened two years ago, Mayor Cheng said.

During the two years of operation, Taoyuan Metro has introduced WIFI networks and QR Code system to streamline fare payment.

The mayor hoped the contactless payment would be expanded to all MRT lines in Taipei and other public transportation systems to benefit more riders.

Taoyuan Metro would continue its objectives of offering “safety, friendliness, intelligence and efficiency” to travelers as the airport MTR enters its third year of service, he added.





Taoyuan Metro Chairman Liu Kun-I ensured the public that more quality service line would be offered.





From January 16, the speed payment will open to passengers holding Visa, Master, and Union Pay cards, and those carrying JCB cards would enjoy the benefit from June, Liu said. All turnstiles at the 21 metro stations on the airport line would soon be supported by intelligent devices to accept the payments.





The company expected to introduce third-party and e-payment later next year, Liu said.





Taoyuan Metro President Pu Her-Chang said the smart service would greatly reduce the tedious ticket purchase process and reduce crowdedness, allowing visitors to enjoy an easy journey “forward to the world”.

Video: https://youtu.be/nGxT6FCrReg



