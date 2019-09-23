Taiwan will again be a geopolitical pawn between China and the US Relations today by Prof Kishore Mahbubani; previous President of the United Nation Security Council (Singapore)

SINGPAORE – Media OutReach – 23 September 2019 – Prof Kishore Mahbubani clarified Taiwan’s position in the China-US relations during his book launch in Hong Kong on the 3rd September 2019.





“Taiwan is an incredibly difficult and sensitive subject to address in the China-US relations. When two great powers fight, often the bystander will get hurt. There will be geopolitical pawns that will be used by one against the other. Taiwan faces the danger of becoming a geopolitical pawn that could be used to embarrass China if necessary or that could also be dropped.





In 2003, when the US wanted to get UN security council to legitimize American occupation in Iraq, it had to get the 5 permanent members including China in the UN security council to agree. China agreed based on Taiwan’s surrender. President Chen Shui Bian was then put under enormous pressure by President George W Bush to reduce as the geopolitical pawn in 2003. And, with regards to the upcoming Taiwan’s election in 2020 and buying of weapons from the US on 6th September 2019, Taiwan will again be positioned as a geopolitical pawn today.





As the struggle between China and the US intensifies and it will only get more intense, it is safer and wiser that Taiwan will not stand in the middle and be shot by both sides.





Submitted by Sam Wong of Flat Globe Capital Partners Pte Ltd



