Taiwanese actress Celia Chang cleared the air about her date with Najib Razak’s son – denies spending the night at his hotel

While his father faces corruption charges in Malaysia, the son of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak, Mohd Nazifuddin Najib was spotted in Taipei last Thursday (July 5) with Taiwanese actress Celia Chang by Apple Daily.
The date took place a day after his father was arrested in Kuala Lumpur and set tongues wagging as the couple behaved intimately while drinking wine and then heading back to the Grand Hyatt Taipei where Nazifuddin was staying.
Chang, however, has stepped out to clear the air. A spokesperson from her management agency posted on Facebook over the weekend that the 34-year-old actress was merely playing host and did not receive any money or gifts from her dining companion.
Apple Daily also reported Chang denied she stayed over at the hotel and said she took a taxi home after they drank some more wine at the bar.
A friend of Chang’s told the Taiwanese news portal Nazifuddin started pursing the actress about a year ago but held back because she was then attached. He stepped up the courtship recently after she became single, though nobody knows if they are officially a couple yet.