Taiwanese ‘bikini climber’ dies after falling into gorge

A Taiwanese hiker known for posting photos of herself in bikinis has died after falling during a climb.

In a CNA report carried by China Post, the Nantou County Fire Department said it had found the body of Gigi Wu in a 30m-deep gorge at Penjushan in Natou County on Monday (Jan 21).

The 36-year-old social media star is believed to have died from hypothermia.

It was reported that Wu had called for assistance on her satellite phone after falling on Saturday. At the time, she said she was unable to move after the fall.

Poor weather conditions subsequently prevented a rescue team from reaching her via helicopter. The team then set out on foot and found her body 43 hours after she made the distress call.

Known for being a “bikini climber”, the Taiwanese hiker had a passion for Taiwan’s mountains. Last year, she spent 127 days hiking up mountains, a televised report by EBC’s Ch51 News said.

The report also said Wu liked to climb alone, and started the hobby five years ago when she was unemployed.

She would reportedly hike up the mountains in hiking clothes, but change into a bikini at the summit for a photo. In an earlier interview with Formosa Television, the media-shy Wu said she started doing so after losing a bet to a friend.

She added that she had scaled over 100 peaks in four years.