Taiwan’s agriculture heads for prime opportunities in the heart of South Asia: India

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 14 May 2019 – The Council of Agriculture, Executive Yuan (COA) will be leading six agricultural firms to exhibit in TAIWAN EXPO 2019 in India held at Pragati Maidan International Exhibition Center from May 16 to May 18. The flourishing agricultural demand in India has strong appeal to Taiwan’s agricultural expertise in seeds and seedling, breeding resources, planting, field management, post harvest technology and auxiliary machinery. COA will bolster the competency of Taiwan’s agritech and agri products and bring more agricultural exchanges for southbound opportunities.

Agriculture plays a pivotal role in India’s national economy. The sector accounts for 18% of the country’s GDP, workforce for 58% of the national workforce, and 150 million hectares agricultural land for 48% of the country’s land area which ranks first in Asia, while the production of staple food like rice with 2.4 t/ha accounts for only 1/2 of Taiwan’s national rice yield. The relatively high interest in Taiwan’s farming technology makes India a potential market to explore.

Among the exhibitors, Taiwan Advance Bio-Pharmaceutical produces test reagent that meets India’s local standards; TBA features high-profile agricultural machinery; Taiwan Agricultural Biotechnology produces quality fertilizer for better productivity; Sunny Garden brews highly-nutritional vinegar drinks; Naturalism Farm produces healthy food with Roselle; Idea Technology develops a new repellent technology for vector control to prevent Zika virus.

Taiwan’s advanced agritech enjoys a high reputation internationally. Some ASEAN countries with high GDP are impressed with Taiwan’s farming technology, making them another potential markets for scouting. Back in 2017 and 2018, COA was invited by TAITRA leading 33 suppliers to exhibit in Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand and Malaysia and signing 21 collaborations with local agents, distributors and overseas branches. This year, COA will lead teams again to exhibit in Indonesia in September to seek more southbound opportunities.

The six exhibitors:

1. Taiwan Advance Bio-Pharmaceutical Inc. provides immunogen design and production.

2. Taiwan Agricultural Biotechnology Co., Ltd., certified with ISO9001, supplies fertilizers.

3. TBA Corporation imports and exports agricultural machinery.

4. Sunny Garden produces healthy vinegar drinks with traditional way of brewing.

5. Naturalism Farm features organic Florist’s Daisy and Roselle products.

6. Idea Technology Oasis Innovative Development Company Ltd. develops a natural repellent for vector control with extractions from trees.