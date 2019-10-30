Taiwan’s Xing Fu Tang is fighting online with its Malaysian franchisee – and it’s allegedly over heart-shaped boba machines worth RM4.5 million

The Xing Fu Tang dispute has gotten ugly, with both sides publishing damning posts about one another. Rachel Chia/Business Insider

Thirty-four boba machines worth RM4.5 million are now at the centre of an ugly public spat between Taiwanese bubble tea chain Xing Fu Tang and its Malaysian master franchisee, Collab Working Lifestyle.

Within a week, both companies published lengthy and strongly-worded Facebook posts detailing accusations against each other.

The first post, published by Xing Fu Tang Taiwan last Monday (Oct 21), accused Collab Working Lifestyle of breaching protocol to earn extra profit and threatened to terminate its contract, saying it was “heartbroken” to have its reputation “smeared” by a “greedy” partner.

The Taiwanese brand said sub-franchisees had submitted numerous complaints about Collab Working Lifestyle to the Taiwan HQ, claiming the master-franchisee did not help them set up their outlet, but only provided a few photos and print-outs.

In addition, it sold bubble tea ingredients to franchisees at a high cost, charged unreasonable shipping fees, and publicly said it did so “because it could”. It also lied to sub-franchisees that it would only allocate one outlet per zone, the Facebook post claimed.

Xing Fu Tang said the monthly marketing and brand maintenance fees collected by Collab Working Lifestyle should only have been done once a year, adding that these fees far exceeded the sum the Malaysian brand paid for its master franchisee rights to the entire country.

Last, the Taiwanese brand said Collab Working Lifestyle had announced plans to set up its own bubble tea brand with Xing Fu Tang’s Indian franchisee, adding that both master franchisees had failed to meet contractual obligations.

“We are deeply concerned about the livelihood of our Malaysian sub-franchisees once the new brand is established,” it said.

In the week the post was published, two Xing Fu Tang outlets in Klang Valley were vandalised with red paint five times.

❌ Defamation ❌Compromising We will not bow to thugs ‼️From Oct 17 to 26, two Xing Fu Tang stores in Klang Valley… Posted by Xing Fu Tang Malaysia 馬來西亞幸福堂 on Monday, 28 October 2019

“We have lodged police reports and submitted the CCTV footage to authorities. We don’t know who did it, but we refuse to bow to thugs,” Xing Fu Tang Malaysia said.

“Our conscience is clear”: Xing Fu Tang Malaysia

Days after the vandalism incidents, Collab Working Lifestyle responded with a Facebook post on the Xing Fu Tang Malaysia page, calling all the accusations “unfounded” and “wild”.

“Our conscience is clear. We have not breached the master franchise agreement,” it said.

It added that the Taiwan HQ had defamed it because it refused to buy 34 pearl-moulding machines for the “sky high price” of RM4.5 million.

⚠️【𝐗𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐮 𝐓𝐚𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐚𝐢𝐰𝐚𝐧 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐪𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐮𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐠𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐦𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐮𝐲 … Posted by Xing Fu Tang Malaysia 馬來西亞幸福堂 on Sunday, 27 October 2019

Xing Fu Tang’s principal company, CEO International, asked its Malaysia business to buy the machines – which make strawberry heart-shaped boba – on Oct 15, it said in its post.

CEO International then sent an invoice for the machines, and requested payment the following day.

The machines, however, were due to be delivered between end 2020 and 2021, the post added.

Following this, Collab Working Lifestyle and all of Malaysia’s Xing Fu Tang sub-franchisees signed and sent a letter saying that they would not buy the machines.

In its Facebook post, Collab Working Lifestyle claimed it had previously bought induction cookers for RM40,000 each (which broke in months), and egg cake machines for RM150,000 each (despite having no egg cakes on the menu).

It added that CEO International often sold them “drastically inflated” equipment, such as track lights and machines that often broke down.

It also acknowledged plans to start its own bubble tea brand, but said this was for “business survival” after the Taiwan HQ threatened to terminate its agreement.

“As Malaysian SMEs, we have invested a lot of resources into the Xing Fu Tang brand, and we will not be bullied,” the post said.

Addressing fans, it added: “Xing Fu Tang Malaysia will continue to operate as usual. We will continue to serve you your favourite drinks.”

