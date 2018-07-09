Take a look at “Food Fantasy” – the newest Japanese mobile game that blends food and action together in one game

Do you feel the need to play a typical Japanese role-playing game (RPG) like “Final Fantasy” but at the same time satisfy your cravings for a restaurant simulator in the same vein as “Restaurant Empire”?
Well have no fear, for video game developers Elex have got your back with its newest project: “Food Fantasy”.
The curious mix of the genres, which are usually individual games on its own, represents a unique turn for the developer of titles such as “Zombie Siege” and “Candy Story” as they attempt to successfully make a game for everybody.
The mobile phone game is basically a restaurant simulator where you have to hire staff, create food and serve customers for the purpose of creating a “star-class restaurant”.
- Elex
At the same time, it is also a turn-based RPG where you pit your heroes against your enemies, the “Fallen Angels”.
The heroes and villains you can use are also food-themed, with the villains having names such as Binge and Gluttony.
The heroes, dubbed the “Food Souls” are named after a whole assortment of food, with characters like “Steak”, “Milk”, “Tiramisu”, “Boston Lobster” and “Red Wine” all at your disposal.
- Elex
Combining certain heroes like Steak and Red Wine will form a “Food Combo”, which will help you win these battles.
- Elex
“Food Fantasy” launches on July 20, and is a free-to-play game available on the App Store and the Google Play Store. It is currently available for pre-registraion, with a paid version of the game also expected to be released.