Take a look at the oldest motorised bus still in existence that’s also more than 100 years old

Take a look at one of the first ever buses, the Milner-Daimler Omnibus. Louwman Museum

The early 20th century was truly a different time.

From the culture all the way to how they went around towns and cities (they still used horses then), it is amazing to see how we have evolved over the last century or so.

Talking about modes of transportation in the past, meet the Milnes-Daimler Omnibus. The Omnibus is the oldest motorised bus still in existence.

Dating back to 1904, the double-decker bus was specially designed for public transport purposes in London.

The bus, which appears bulky and miniscule in comparison with the double-deckers we ride now, was allegedly only one of fewer than 20 motorised double-deckers in London at the time.

As it is in Singapore now, public transportation was a huge aspect of life for Londoners back then.

As such, company German Daimler partnered with British tramcar and lorry maker George F. Milnes and Co. to develop an actual, motorised double-decker bus in 1902, resulting in the omnibus above.

Unfortunately, the partnership between the German Daimler and British Milnes companies didn’t last through the First World War.

The bus itself is painted in the livery of one of London’s most famous bus companies of the time, Thomas Tilling Ltd and had four cylinders producing 28 horsepower.

That translates to about 20 kilometres an hour, which isn’t that bad for the first ever motorised bus.