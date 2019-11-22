A dog drove a car in circles around a Florida neighborhood for a hour, and it turns out he wasn’t a half bad driver

caption The dog drove around the neighborhood for an hour. source WPBF

A dog drove around a cul-de-sac in Port Saint Lucie, Florida, for an hour on Thursday before police stopped him.

The dog was surprisingly good at driving.

In the hour he was behind the wheel, driving in reverse, he only hit a mailbox and a couple garbage bins.

Police think that the dog’s owner left the dog in a running car and stepped out. That’s when the dog inexplicably took the wheel.

Ruff trip.

At around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, neighbors in Port Saint Lucie, Florida, spotted a silver sedan driving in circles around a cul-de-sac. The car appeared to be driverless, but there was someone behind the wheel: A dog. Specifically, a dog named Max.

“I saw this car going around in a circle and it was doing it for about an hour. And when the cops got the door open, a black dog jumped out, I was like, ‘They should give that thing a license,'” neighbor Anne Sabol told WPBF-TV.

Port Saint Lucie Police were called to the scene. the human driver had left his dog in the running car and stepped out of the vehicle. The dog was locked inside the car, and was somehow able to put the car in reverse.

Luckily, police were able to rescue the dog and the car when the car’s unnamed owner gave them the keycode to the vehicle.

Incredibly, there was little damage to the neighborhood – the dog only hit a few garbage cans, a mailbox, and some bricks. No human or dog was injured in the incident.