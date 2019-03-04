Talenti’s new gelato pints with fillings like chocolate brownie and salted caramel are essentially 5 desserts in one

caption The new Gelato Layers come in seven different decadent flavors. source Talenti

Popular gelato brand Talenti recently unveiled its latest additions to its frozen treat collection, “Gelato Layers.”

The treats feature five indulgent layers of gelato, candy or cookie pieces, and sauces and come in seven different flavors.

Talenti’s Gelato Layers are now available in select grocery stores nationwide at the suggested retail price of $5.49 to $6.49.

You can use the flavor tracker on the company’s website to find a pint.

NYC-based gelato fans can also get a taste of the new Layers on March 20 and 21 at Talenti’s Spooneasy pop-up.

Talenti already is already selling the best-selling gelato in the United States, but its latest offering has the makings to completely alter the dessert game.

The company’s new Gelato Layers feature five different layers of decadent dessert – including candy and cookie pieces, various sauces, and Talenti’s famous gelato – in one jam-packed pint.

Talenti’s new offering comes in seven different flavors: Vanilla Fudge Cookie, Salted Caramel Truffle, Chocolate Cherry Cheesecake, Black Raspberry Vanilla Parfait, Peanut Butter Vanilla Fudge, Mint Fudge Cookie, and Dark Chocolate Cherry. Some of the Layers pack multiple gelato flavors into a single jar, while others feature more than one different layer of sauces, candies, and cookies to add loads of texture.

caption Flavors include Vanilla Fudge Cookie, Salted Caramel Truffle, and Black Raspberry Vanilla Parfait. source Talenti

“Talenti Gelato Layers truly brings our commitment to craftsmanship to life,” Josh Hochschuler, founder of Talenti, said in a release. “Each Talenti Layers recipe is hand-crafted to include quality ingredients sourced from around the world. Talenti Layers promises a new eating experience for fans as they indulge in each layer.”

Read more: The best Talenti Gelato flavors, ranked

Gelato Layers are available now at grocery stores across the country with pints ranging from the suggested retail prices of $5.49 to $6.49.

Gelato fans in New York City who would rather try before buying the treat can book a free ticket to sample the new dessert at Talenti’s Spooneasy pop-up which will be open at 134 9th Avenue in Chelsea on March 20 and 21.