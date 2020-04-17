Disney characters like Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck can now help you put your kids to bed by calling them with a good-night message

caption Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, and Goofy are all included in Disney’s Bedtime Hotline. source Jeff Daly/Getty Images

Starting Friday until April 30, parents can call 1-877-7-MICKEY to have classic Disney characters call their children with a good-night message.

Each phone call includes a message from one of five different characters: Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, or Goofy.

Though the number is toll-free, some mobile charges may apply if using a cell phone.

Disney is also launching a new section of the Shop Disney website, which features other bedtime activities for children.

Children rarely look forward to bedtime. However, that could change thanks to a new service from Disney.

On Friday, Disney announced that it’s temporarily bringing back its Bedtime Hotline, which was last available in 2019. The service will be available between Friday and April 30, during which time parents can dial 1-877-7-MICKEY to have a classic character – Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, or Goofy – call their children with a good-night message.

Disney is also offering free bedtime activities for children online

In addition to the Bedtime Hotline, Disney has launched a new section of the Shop Disney website. There, parents will find activities like character-themed reward charts, which encourage children to put on their pajamas and brush their teeth through a fun game.

The website also has a shopping section, where parents can find Disney-themed sleeping masks, pajamas, pillows, and more.

There are many other ways to experience Disney magic at home during the day

Earlier this month, Disney launched its free Magic Moments website, which is filled with activities that both children and adults can enjoy. For example, you can learn how to draw characters like Olaf through tutorials, or you can watch videos of theme-park employees performing songs.

If you don’t want to spend time online, you can also recreate famous Disney theme-park dishes at home, or watch shows about the theme parks on Disney Plus.

To learn more about Disney’s Bedtime Hotline, visit the Shop Disney website here.