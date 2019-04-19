A 720-foot luxury condo tower is now the tallest building in Brooklyn, and it claims to have the highest rooftop infinity pool in the western hemisphere

caption The tower will be finished in 2020. source Field Condition

The tallest building in Brooklyn has officially hit its full height of 720 feet.

Brooklyn Point, a 68-story luxury residential building in Downtown Brooklyn, will be finished sometime in 2020. The tower will house 458 condos, from studios to three-bedrooms, priced between $850,000 and $3.4 million.

The luxury building will include more than 40,000 square feet of amenities, including what the developers claim will be the highest residential infinity pool in the Western Hemisphere on the rooftop. There will also be an indoor pool, a terrace bar, a pet spa, a wine library, a climbing wall, a game room, and a screening room.

Amenities geared toward families include an outdoor children’s playground, an indoor playroom, and a stroller valet service.

caption A view from the 63rd floor of Brooklyn Point. source Extell Development

But Brooklyn Point may not hold the title of Brooklyn’s tallest building for long, as Curbed reported.

On the border of Downtown Brooklyn and Boerum Hill, a two-tower mixed-use development called 80 Flatbush was approved in the fall of 2018, and one of its towers will stand at 840 feet. Also under construction in Downtown Brooklyn is a supertall tower at 9 Dekalb Avenue, which will be 1,066 feet tall.

And at 720 feet, Brooklyn point is still significantly shorter than Manhattan’s tallest residential skyscrapers, many of which are located at ritzy Billionaires’ Row.

caption A rendering of the completed tower. source Extell Development

The tallest residential building in Manhattan is Central Park Tower at 225 W. 5th St., which recently topped out at 1,550 feet, surpassing the previous record-holder, 432 Park Ave, which stands at 1,396 feet.

Both towers sit near the southern end of Central Park in Billionaires’ Row.

The only building in New York City taller than Central Park Tower is One World Trade Center, the tallest skyscraper in the US at 1,176 feet.

caption A rendering of the completed rooftop pool. source Extell Development

Sales launched in 2018, the first residents are expected to move in early 2020, and the building will be completely finished later in 2020.