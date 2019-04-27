Manhattan’s skyscrapers are in a vertical race that’s transforming the city’s skyline. Here are the 11 tallest buildings in NYC right now, ranked

caption The ranking of NYC’s tallest buildings will soon be shaken up. source Drew Angerer/Getty Images

New York City has long been known for its towering skyscrapers.

Both the Chrysler Building and the Empire State Building held the title of world’s tallest building at one point in time, but now they’re not even among the top five tallest in the city.

We ranked the 11 tallest buildings in New York City right now using data from The Skyscraper Center, a database maintained by the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat.

The city’s current tallest building is One World Trade Center at 1,776 feet, followed by the luxury residential skyscraper Central Park Tower, which surpassed 432 Park Avenue in March and will reach its full height of 1,550 feet in early spring or late summer. As recently as April 24, 432 Park Avenue was bumped to fourth place after 111 West 57th Street on Billionaires’ Row reached its full height of 1,428 feet.

Some buildings on the list were completed years ago, while others only recently reached their full height and are still being finished.

These giants may not hold their current spots in the ranking for much longer. In Midtown and elsewhere in Manhattan, supertall skyscrapers are sprouting up every day that will join the ranks of the city’s tallest (and the world’s) within the next few years.

One Vanderbilt on 42nd Street is expected to be finished in 2021, at which point it will become the fourth-tallest tower in the city at 1,401 feet. And in Lower Manhattan, 45 Broad Street will take over ninth place when it’s completed in 2021.

For now, here are the 11 tallest buildings in the city, from The New York Times Tower to the One World Trade Center.

T11. New York Times Tower

source KENA BETANCUR/AFP/Getty Images

Height: 1,046 feet

Floors: 52

Neighborhood: Midtown

Completion date: 2007

T11. Chrysler Building

source Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Height: 1,046 feet

Floors: 77

Neighborhood: 1930

Completion date: Midtown

9. 53 West 53rd St.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Height: 1,050 feet

Floors: 77

Neighborhood: Midtown

Completion date: Expected in 2019

8. Three World Trade Center

source Getty Images

Height: 1,079 feet

Floors: 69

Neighborhood: Financial District

Completion date: 2018

7. Bank of America Tower

source Getty Images

Height: 1,200 feet

Floors: 55

Neighborhood: Midtown

Completion date: 2009

6. Empire State Building

source Getty Images

Height: 1,250 feet

Floors: 102

Neighborhood: Midtown

Completion date: 1931

5. 30 Hudson Yards

caption An aerial view of Hudson Yards in January 2019. source Related Oxford

Height: 1,268 feet

Floors: 73

Neighborhood: Hudson Yards

Completion date: Expected in 2019

4. 432 Park Avenue

source Reuters

Height: 1,397 feet

Floors: 85

Neighborhood: Midtown

Completion date: 2015

3. 111 West 57th Street

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Height: 1,428 feet

Floors: 82

Neighborhood: Midtown

Completion date: expected in 2019

2. Central Park Tower

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Height: 1,550 feet upon completion

Floors: 95

Neighborhood: Midtown

Completion date: expected in 2020

1. One World Trade Center

source Getty Images

Height: 1,776 feet

Floors: 94

Neighborhood: Financial District

Completion date: 2014