Ranked: The countries with the tallest people in the world

- Height varies a lot around the world – and some countries have a definite lead.
- Using medical data, INSIDER calculated average height figures for the 25 tallest countries – which skews heavily towards nations in Europe.
- Scroll down to see the nations with the tallest people on earth.
The world’s tallest man clocks in at 251cm (8 feet 3 inches) and he’s called Sultan Kösen, from Turkey.
But despite his commanding size, his compatriots don’t quite make the list of countries with the tallest people on average.
INSIDER used average height data from a medical database run by NCD Risk Factor Collaboration, a project linked to Imperial College London.
It lists separate figures for male and female height in each country – we took an average of these two figures to give a rough idea of how tall the average person is in the country, and also listed the separate male and female figures.
Scroll down to see the 25 countries which (literally) came out on top.
25. New Zealand — 171.34cm (5 feet 7.45 inches)
An average person from New Zealand is 171.34cm (5 feet 7.45 inches) tall on average.
The average Kiwi man is 177.73cm (5 feet 9.97 inches) tall, while the average woman is 164.94cm (5 feet 4.93 inches) tall.
24. Bulgaria — 171.52cm (5 feet 7.52 inches)
An average Bulgarian is 171.52cm (5 feet 7.52 inches) tall.
A Bulgarian man is 178.24cm (5 feet 10.17 inches) tall on average.
A Bulgarian woman is 164.79cm (5 feet 4.88 inches) tall on average.
22. Montenegro —171.56cm (5 feet 7.54 inches)
An average Montenegrins is 171.56cm (5 feet 7.54 inches) tall.
Men in Montenegro are on average 178.27cm (5 feet 10.18 inches) tall.
Women in Montenegro are on average 164.85cm (5 feet 4.90 inches) tall.
22. Ireland — 172.02cm (5 feet 7.72 inches)
The average Irish person is 172.02cm (5 feet 7.72 inches) tall.
The average Irishman is 178.92cm (5 feet 10.44 inches) tall.
The average Irishwoman is 165.11cm (5 feet 5 inches) tall.
21. France — 172.31cm (5 feet 7.83 inches)
The average person in France is 172.31cm (5 feet 7.83 inches) tall.
The average French man is 179.73cm (5 feet 10.76 inches) tall.
The average French woman is 164.88cm (5 feet 4.91 inches) tall.
20. Belarus — 172.39cm (5 feet 7.87 inches)
The average person in Belarus is 172.39cm (5 feet 7.87 inches) tall.
An average Belarusian man is 178.44cm (5 feet 10.25 inches) tall.
The average Belarusian woman is 166.35cm (5 feet 5.49 inches) tall.
19. Ukraine — 172.39cm (5 feet 7.87 inches)
Ukrainians are an average 172.39cm (5 feet 7.87 inches) tall.
The average Ukrainian man is 178.45cm (5 feet 10.26 inches) tall, and the average Ukrainian woman is 166.33cm (5 feet 5.48 inches) tall.
18. Australia — 172.53cm (5 feet 7.92 inches)
Australians are 172.53cm (5 feet 7.92 inches) tall on average.
Australian men are 179.20cm (5 feet 10.55 inches) tall on average.
Australian women are 165.85cm (5 feet 5.29 inches) tall.
17. Norway — 172.65cm (5 feet 7.97 inches)
An average Norwegian is 172.65cm (5 feet 7.97 inches) tall.
Norwegian men average out at 179.74cm (5 feet 10.76 inches) tall.
The women measure out at 165.56cm (5 feet 5.18 inches) tall.
16. Sweden — 172.71cm (5 feet 7.99 inches)
Swedish people are an average 172.71cm (5 feet 7.99 inches) tall.
Swedish men are 179.73cm (5 feet 10.76 inches) tall on average, while Swedish women are 165.6cm (5 feet 5.23 inches) tall.
15. Finland — 172.74cm (5 feet 8 inches)
An average Finn is 172.74cm (5 feet 8 inches) tall.
Males in Finland are an average 179.59cm (5 feet 10.70 inches) tall.
Females in Finland are 165.89cm (5 feet 5.31 inches) tall.
14. Lithuania —172.82cm (5 feet 8.03 inches)
The average Lithuanian is 172.82cm (5 feet 8.03 inches) tall.
An average Lithuanian man is 179.02cm (5 feet 10.48 inches) tall.
The average Lithuanian woman is 166.61cm (5 feet 5.69 inches) tall.
13. Germany — 172.87cm (5 feet 8.06 inches)
The average German is 172.87cm (5 feet 8.06 inches) tall on average.
The average German man is 179.88cm (5 feet 8.81 inches) tall.
The average German woman is 165.86cm (5 feet 5.29 inches) tall.
12. Slovenia — 172.92cm (5 feet 8.07 inches)
The average Slovenian is 172.92cm (5 feet 8.07 inches) tall.
The average Slovenian man is 179.80cm (5 feet 10.78 inches) tall.
The average Slovenian woman is 166.05cm (5 feet 5.37 inches) tall.
11. Croatia — 173.20cm (5 feet 8.18 inches)
An average Croatian is 173.20cm (5 feet 8.18 inches) tall.
An average Croatian man is 180.78cm (5 feet 11.16 inches) tall.
The average Croatian woman is 165.63cm ( 5 feet 5.20 inches) tall.
10. Iceland — 173.21cm (5 feet 8.19 inches)
Icelandic people have an average height of 173.21cm (5 feet 8.19 inches.)
Icelandic women are 165.94cm (5 feet 5.15 inches) tall on average, while Icelandic men are an average 180.49cm (5 feet 11.05 inches) tall.
9. Bosnia and Herzegovina — 173.35cm (5 feet 8.24 inches)
Bosnians are 173.35cm (5 feet 8.24 inches) tall on average.
Bosnian men are 180.87cm (5 feet 11.20 inches) tall on average.
Bosnian women are 165.84cm (5 feet 5.29 inches) tall on average.
8. Slovakia — 173.48cm (5 feet 8.29 inches)
Slovakians are 173.48cm (5 feet 8.29 inches) tall on average.
Slovakian men are 179.50cm (5 feet 10.66 inches) tall on average, while Slovakian women are 167.46cm (5 feet 5.92 inches) tall on average.
7. Belgium — 173.59cm (5 feet 8.34 inches)
Belgians are 173.59cm (5 feet 8.34 inches) tall on average.
The average Belgian man is 181.69cm (5 feet 11.53 inches) tall.
The average Belgian woman is 165.49cm (5 feet 5.15 inches) tall.
6. Serbia — 174.13cm (5 feet 8.55 inches)
Serbians are 174.13cm (5 feet 8.55 inches) tall on average.
Serbian men are 180.57cm (5 feet 11.09 inches) tall on average.
Serbian women are 167.69cm (5 feet 6.01 inches) tall on average.
5. Czech Republic — 174.28cm (5 feet 8.61 inches)
The average Czech measures an average 174.28cm (5 feet 8.61 inches) tall.
Czech men measure an average 180.10cm tall (5 fet 10.9 inches) tall.
Czech women measure an average 168.45cm (5 feet 6.31 inches) tall.
4. Denmark — 174.29cm (5 feet 8.61 inches)
The average Dane is 174.29cm (5 feet 8.61 inches) tall.
The average Danish man is 181.38cm (5 feet 11.40 inches) tall.
The average Danish woman is 167.21cm (5 feet 5.83 inches) tall.
3. Estonia — 175.13cm (5 feet 8.94 inches)
An average Estonian is 175.13cm (5 feet 8.94 inches) tall.
Estonian males are an average 181.59cm tall (5 feet 11.49 inches) tall.
Estonian females are an average 168.67cm (5 feet 6.40 inches) tall.
2. Latvia — 175.61cm (5 feet 9.13 inches)
Latvians are an average 175.61cm (5 feet 9.13 inches) tall.
Latvian men are an average 181.42cm tall (5 feet 11.42 inches) tall.
Latvian women are an average 169.79cm (5 feet 6.84 inches) tall.
1. The Netherlands — 175.62cm (5 feet 7.96 inches)
Dutch people are the world’s tallest, with an average height of 175.62cm (5 feet 7.96 inches.)
Dutch men are an average 182.53cm (5 feet 11.86 inches) tall.
Dutch women are an average 168.72cm (5 feet 11.86 inches) tall.
The world’s tallest living man and woman, though, don’t hail from any of those countries.
The world’s tallest living man, according to the Guinness Book of World Records, is the 251cm (8 feet 2.5 inches) Turkish giant Sultan Kösen.
The world’s tallest living woman? Sun Fang, from China, measuring 221cm (7 feet 3 inches.)
Data source: Average Height, Guinness World Records.