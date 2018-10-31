The tallest statue in the world has been unveiled in India, and it’s more than twice the height of the Statue of Liberty

India has taken the crown from China for building the world’s largest statue, a 182-meter memorial to politician Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

It was inaugurated on Wednesday at a ceremony in Narmada district, Gujarat State.

Twice as big as the Statue of Liberty in New York, the $400-million “Statue of Unity” was commissioned in October 2010 and is 54 meters taller than China’s Spring Temple Buddha, which it dethroned.

Patel was India’s first Deputy Prime Minister and was key to Indian reunification after British colonial rule ended in 1947.

These photos of the statue from the ceremony, and when it was being constructed, show just how huge it is.

Here’s the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, standing at a huge 182 meters.

It stands near the Sardar Sarovar Dam on the Narmada River in Gujarat state, western India.

source Google Maps

It took 33 months to build, and was put up by construction company Larsen & Toubro Ltd.

It towers over its surroundings.

It was commissioned in October 2010 and is made from 25,000 tonnes of steel and 1,700 tonnes of bronze.

source Reuters

Helicopters released flowers at the statue’s inauguration on Wednesday.

source Reuters

Patel was built wearing traditional Indian dress with a shawl over his shoulders.

source Reuters

The statue also took 210,000 cubic meters of cement to build.

source Reuters

You can see just how small the people are who worked on the statue in comparison.

source Reuters

And from below it makes this crowd of construction workers look like ants.

The project has been criticized for not considering the environmental impact of the statue and for taking land from indigenous Adivasi people to build it on.

But it won’t be the world’s largest for long, as India is also building a memorial to warrior-king Chhatrapati Shivaji which will be a huge 212 meters tall.

Source: The Guardian

Here’s what it will look like: