A woman says she was brutally attacked and left for dead at a Dominican Republic resort

Tammy Lawrence-Daley, 51, of Wilmington, Delaware, said in a Facebook post that she was beaten unconscious during an eight-hour attack at a Dominican Republic resort in January.

She said she was attacked while she was vacationing with her husband and friends at the all-inclusive Majestic Elegance resort in Punta Cana.

She said a man in a uniform featuring the resort logo attacked her while she was looking for a snack around 10:30 p.m.

She said she spent five days in the hospital and now wants to warn others about what happened.

“How do you explain to your kids you were almost killed by some random stranger and that ‘Mommy is coming home, but I don’t look like myself’?” she wrote in the Facebook post. “How do you look into your parents eyes as they gaze upon your battered face telling them, ‘I’m okay, I’ll be okay.’ Seeing friends break down in tears as they look at you. Everyone asking, ‘why?’, ‘how?’ You tell them a story.”

Lawrence-Daley said in the post that after a night out with her friends, she called room service around 10:30 to order food but was unsuccessful. She said she opted to find food on her own and told her husband she would return shortly.

She said that she went to a lounge in the building next to hers in hopes of snapping photos of the moon along the way but was suddenly grabbed from behind by a man wearing a uniform featuring the resort logo and pulled into an unlocked maintenance room.

“The next 8 hours brought me pain and fear. I was strangled multiple times to unconsciousness,” she said in the post. “My lifeless body was drug down concrete stairs to an underground waste water area. I was kicked in the head, I was beaten with a club. And then strangled again for the kill.”

Lawrence-Daley told People that she wasn’t rescued until eight hours later, when she heard voices above the crawl space she was in and called out for help.

“My husband and friends went to the front desk at least 3 times throughout the night before security even agreed to look for me,” she said in the Facebook post. “This consisted of them taking a quad to the beach and looking on the beach. The security at Majestic Elegance thought I was drunk somewhere. I went missing at 10:30 and was found over 8 hrs later. It was hell.”

She said that she spent five days in a hospital recovering from the attack and that she’s still dealing with nerve damage and medical expenses.

She said Majestic Elegance “claims no responsibility for the attack” because she couldn’t identify her attacker.

She said the police found “evidence of the blood smeared mop handle and a maintenance hat in the area I was found,” but no one has been charged with a crime.

Lawrence-Daley said she shared her story to warn others about what happened, saying her attacker “is still out there.”

Majestic Elegance did not immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment; the resort has not issued a comment to any other media agencies. The Dominican Republic’s tourist-security division also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.